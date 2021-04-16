The National Ambulance recommended 10 health and preventive tips to limit the spread of the Corona virus during the month of Ramadan, which are: to refrain from visits and gatherings of councils, and to limit the collective breakfast and suhour to family members who live together, to shop online and to stay away from crowded places, and not to distribute Qur’ans and gifts, Refrain from sharing or exchanging food or sending it to mosques, giving charity and zakat, donating breakfast meals electronically through approved charitable organizations, attending religious seminars and lessons of the Qur’an electronically, and constantly adhering to preventive measures and procedures, congratulating and communicating through modern communication techniques, and consulting doctors before fasting for the victims of «Covid- 19 »People with chronic diseases, eating a healthy and balanced diet, and drinking more fluids between breakfast and the pre-dawn meal, and exercising.

He advised the national ambulance to follow preventive instructions to pray in the mosques, indicating the need to adhere to the dates and length of prayer, and to establish prayer at home for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and not to go in the event of feeling sick, perform ablution at home, bring a personal rug, wear a mask and sterilize hands, and adhere to distance The physical and the posters shown in the places of the worshipers, and not to crowd and refrain from the handshake.

The National Ambulance stressed continuing its efforts in spreading culture and awareness among members of society, and consolidating the concepts of prevention and safety to enhance the building of healthy societies, as it launched awareness campaigns to enhance a sense of responsibility and community concern to adhere to the preventive measures and precautionary measures that must be followed during the current period.

He reminded members of the public of the importance of acting responsibly when requesting vital ambulance services through the ambulance emergency number (998) to ensure a prompt response to those who need it most.

It is noteworthy that the National Ambulance provides its ambulance services around the clock in the northern regions (Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah) through qualified ambulance cadres and teams equipped with a modern fleet of ambulances and advanced equipment, in accordance with the highest standards of excellence for the pre-hospital stage.

All residents, citizens and residents, can request the service through the ambulance emergency number (998) and the electronic application NA998.





