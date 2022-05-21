Dubai Municipality has warned against indiscriminate handling of food, in order to avoid exposure to food poisoning, specifying 7 tips that must be followed to prevent becoming a victim of poisoning.

The municipality indicated that many people may be exposed to food poisoning as a result of handling in an unsafe manner, without following safety guidelines.

The municipality has identified 7 tips to prevent food poisoning, which are “the necessity of washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food and during food preparation, and making sure to clean surfaces and utensils in the kitchen constantly, as well as using cutting boards and various tools for vegetables and meat, and keeping raw foods separate from prepared foods when shopping and while preparing or storing food.”

The municipality stressed the need to take care to cook foods at a safe temperature of 75 degrees Celsius, cool them and freeze them properly, and cool perishable and perishable products such as “eggs and dairy” within two hours from the time of purchase, as well as immediately dispose of food when there is doubt about the safety of procedures. setup or storage.



