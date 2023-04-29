After a hot day, more than one has ended up with swollen hands, ankles or legs, to the point that your shoes pinch. This is due to fluid retention and the feeling of abdominal distension. This year the temperatures have been very high and heat strokes have increased considerably. Therefore, you must be especially careful and follow a series of tips. The experts at Lev Your Nutrition Expert list a series of keys to solve this common problem with heat.

10 tips to avoid feeling swollen in the heat



1. You may not be hydrated. Summer dehydration is quite common, due to being exposed to high temperatures or not drinking with the right frequency. The less water you drink, the more fluid you retain, so you have to drink very often. Avoid drinking a lot of cold water at once because you run the risk of suffering thermal shock and even having a digestion cut.

2. Beware of sweeteners. This type of food usually produces flatulence and stomach dilation. A lot of attention to juices and carbonated drinks, rich in sugars that cause unhealthy peaks of hyperglycemia in the blood. Lev’s experts recommend drinks rich in protein and low in carbohydrates, without sugar and with low caloric value.

3. Avoid caffeine and alcohol consumption. Alcohol causes vasodilation and caffeine, in high doses, can cause a rebound effect and fluid retention.

4. Watch the salt. Foods rich in salt promote fluid retention. Watch the consumption of foods such as sausages, pickles and cheeses.

5. Avoid the heat and exercise. High temperatures cause blood to circulate more slowly and this leads to greater fluid retention. Do not expose yourself in the central hours of the day. It is also important that you practice some exercise, even if it is light (walk or walk at a brisk pace).

6. Don’t eat too many carbs. The consumption of carbohydrates is necessary to be able to have energy reserves. However, carbohydrates are stored in the muscles. If you follow a diet reduced in these nutrients, you will lose volume and weight quickly, you will avoid swelling and you will feel lighter.

7. Adapt eating routines. In summer, the eating routine should not be altered, but rather adapted, prioritizing the consumption of fresh foods such as vegetables and fruit.

8. Spices are for summer. Aromatic herbs (such as parsley or basil) help improve blood circulation. Spicy is ideal to combat the heat.

9. Consume fruit with greater draining capacity. This type of fruit can be melon and sangria, which have a high water content and few calories, citrus fruits, which also provide vitamin C, and pineapple, which is rich in digestive enzymes.

10. Avoid copious meals and chew slowly. The consumption of fatty or copious meals causes heavier digestion and also increases your own body temperature.