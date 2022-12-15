The secret is to improve your life and become happier by owning your personal values, which keep you in the right box.

There are some rules that can help to look on the brighter side, or as the saying goes, to look at the glass half full, which positive people follow.

1- Love yourself

The first step to happiness is to learn to love and be comfortable with yourself, in the understanding that no one is perfect and we all have imperfections. The earlier these facts are accepted, the sooner a person can accept the defects he was born with, whether it is his social background, skin color, nose shape, or anything else.

2- Invest in setbacks

When a person encounters setbacks in his career, he should know that he can always learn from failures so that he does not repeat the same mistakes. If a person loves himself, he can simply turn bad situations into learning opportunities to strengthen his mind, strengthen his arms, and become more resilient.

Someone who values ​​happiness knows they have the option to let go, move on, and start over.

3- Don’t compare yourself to others

Comparing your life to someone else’s life and accomplishments can be a criterion for success, but comparison to others should be abandoned or kept to a minimum because it can turn into life-destroying jealousy.

And it is difficult to be happy if you keep looking at the other and wishing that you also had what others do. Positive people live the best moments grateful and happy with what they have and their happiness lies in the real feeling of contentment.

4- Get rid of resentment

Many hold on to their anger because they believe doing so makes the other person realize that they are upset about something. But in most cases, the person who is holding onto resentment feels more pain than the people he is angry with.

And you can feel that you have become stronger and happier if you forgive those who have wronged you. These attempts help to gain more self-control and win psychological peace and emotional well-being.

5- Live in the moment

Positive people feel the absolute happiest when they are in the moment. They tend to focus on what is happening at the moment and who is sharing the occasion. Living in the moment does not mean not feeling sad about the past or worrying about the future.

As a positive person, you should recognize the importance of taking it one step at a time and dealing with what life is for you right now. Living in the moment and reacting positively to the present is much better than planning too soon or overthinking things that can trigger anxiety. Being in the moment doesn’t mean you have to start a new adventure every day.

6- Accept the values ​​of things

As much as a person wants everything to go as planned or expected, there are some things that cannot be controlled. Ironically, the more he tries to control things, the less he has power over them. Accepting the facts and not insisting on being in the driver’s seat of life avoids being trapped in a private circle of false safety and security. So, it is a good idea to practice acceptance even if it is difficult at first.

7- Have an open mind

Having a narrow-minded way of thinking is detrimental to a person’s life. A person who finds it difficult to accept different ideas always feels fear or threat and lives in misery and closes in on himself.

But according to positive people, living with an open mind is one of the keys to happiness and ultimately winning a better life, because an open mind pays off especially if one can seize the opportunity to look at things from the perspective of others.

8- Dispensing method

Buying the newest phone or the newest car on the market can give you a sense of satisfaction for a short time, but that kind of enjoyment fades away.

A person can get false happiness if he gets carried away chasing material things because after a short while he will find himself wanting the next thing, in what is an endless cycle.

True happiness comes from spiritual peace and inner satisfaction, not from the acquisition of material things that fade and lose their value over time.

If a person wants to experience true happiness, it is best to spend time, effort, and money on experiences that he can share with the people he loves. The memories last forever and bring beautiful smiles to our faces every time we revisit.

9- Preserve the innocence of the child

Children’s lives are filled with wonder, dreams, innocence, love, and other things that people seem to lose during their lives. No one is evil and nothing is impossible in children’s lives. Happy people leave life’s problems and challenges out of their hearts when they keep the feelings of a child inside. Allowing oneself to be deeply affected by failure and misfortune casts a hazy cloud over the vision, obscuring the sense of the good in the world and the beauty in life.

10- Jawar Al-Saeed

A person is affected by the circle around him according to the Law of Attraction. Life is too short for a person to waste it living among people who complain or are pessimistic, or who feel persecuted and oppressed all the time. Surrounding oneself with positive people who are living their best lives can bring one or more happiness as well. Positivity begets positivity.