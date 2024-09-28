There first week of October will be World Breastfeeding Week. AICP (Italian Society for Perinatology Care) launches 10 recommendations for effective breastfeeding.

The handbook

1) The importance of skin-to-skin contact. Even after birth, skin-to-skin contact stimulates the newborn to seek the breast and promotes the production of oxytocin in the mother, essential for lactation. Unicef, WHO and Waba, together with the scientific community, recommend starting breastfeeding within half an hour of birth. However, it is not necessary to force him immediately after birth: in most cases he will be ready to try within an hour of birth. Often at this stage newborns are very awake and their sucking reflex is very active. Skin-to-skin contact is also essential after a cesarean section. Various studies cite the difficulty in producing breast milk following a cesarean section;

2) The newborn attaches himself to the breast on his own (‘crawll‘). A correct latch is essential for effective and pain-free breastfeeding. The baby should open his mouth widely, with his lips everted, taking in not only the nipple, but also part of the areola. The cheeks should be round, without hollows, and you should feel a regular sucking rhythm;

3) Breastfeed on demand. It is important to breastfeed your newborn on demand, without following rigid schedules. During the first few weeks, mothers should be encouraged to breastfeed the infant 8 to 12 times within 24 hours, offering the breast whenever the infant shows signs of hunger such as increased movement and vocalizations. Crying is the last sign of hunger. Breastfeeding on demand stimulates milk production according to the baby’s needs, creating a natural balance;

4) The importance of ‘rooming-in‘. An adequate start to breastfeeding is facilitated by continuous rooming-in over 24 hours. The mother should offer both breasts.

5) What to do when it is there little milk? If low milk production is suspected, it is useful to increase the frequency of feedings, offering the breast to the baby more often. Drinking plenty of water and getting adequate rest can also help. In some cases, it is possible to use food supplements to increase the availability of breast milk;

6) Convenient positions for breastfeeding. A breastfeeding position has been identified that activates many more neonatal reflexes than the sitting position. It’s called “Biological Nurturing”: the mother simply has to lie down in a semi-reclining position (for example in bed with two pillows behind her back) and place the baby on her chest on her stomach. The baby attaches himself lying on the mother’s body, and this incredibly ensures that the attachment to the breast and the sucking are correct.

7) How to prevent the fissures. Small cuts on your nipples can be painful and make breastfeeding difficult. To prevent them, it is important that the baby latches on to the breast correctly. Additionally, applying a few drops of breast milk to the nipple at the end of each feeding can help hydrate the skin and prevent irritation;

8) The use of breast pump: when and how to use it. The breast pump can be a useful tool for mothers who need to stimulate milk production or accumulate reserves. Breast milk can then be stored at room temperature for 4-8 hours, in the refrigerator for a maximum of 4-5 days at a temperature below 4°C, or frozen at -20° for up to 3-6 months. It is important to use sterile containers and always label the milk with the date of expression. When reheating, it is best to do so under hot water and never in the microwave.

9) Emotional and practical support for breastfeeding mothers. Breastfeeding can be physically and emotionally challenging, especially in the beginning. Mothers need to feel supported, both by their partners and by friends and family. Participating in support groups or consulting a lactation consultant can make a difference, especially in times of difficulty;

10) Delete the practices harmful to breastfeeding. For effective breastfeeding, you can keep these simple tips in mind: no time limits or set times for feedings, no rules for cleaning the nipple before and after feedings, no separation between mothers and babies without special medical reasons, nothing bottle feedings or artificial teats of any kind, no waiting foods (glucose solution or breast milk substitutes), do not weigh newborns before and after meals.