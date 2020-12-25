Buying a used car: your nose also decides

The interior check should initially include all technical functions. Do the ventilation, air conditioning and power windows work? Are the general condition of the seats and panels okay? Does it smell strong? “A musty smell could indicate moisture,” says Heinz-Gerd Lehmann.

Car buyers should also check whether the carpets are dry in this case. Of course, old cars have to make certain compromises in terms of their overall condition: “But there are also very well-maintained vehicles with high mileages.”

Don’t forget to look into the engine compartment of the car

A look into the engine compartment should definitely not be missing when checking. “The first impression is important here too,” says the master mechanic from ADAC Nordrhein. In any case, a totally filthy engine compartment is not trustworthy. “You should also shine a flashlight into it and look for leaks,” says the expert.

If the running engine makes strange noises, expensive repairs could soon be due. It is also possible to have the car checked by the ADAC or another workshop. The car is then examined from below on the lifting platform.

Which papers are important for buying a car

According to Elke Hübner, who is responsible for the consumer protection and legal department at ADAC Nordrhein, buying from private means offers a great opportunity: “Having the user in front of me enables me to find out much more about how the vehicle was used and how and where it was repaired. “Heinz-Gerd Lehmann recommends that the seller submit invoices for the repairs and inspections. This also allows conclusions to be drawn about the actual mileage. Because the odometer reading can now be easily manipulated.

A service booklet with information about maintenance is also useful, but in more modern vehicles workshop visits are often only recorded electronically, says Lehmann. In this case, the history of the vehicle can be printed out by the workshop: However, if repairs were carried out by different workshops, the reconstruction of the vehicle history could be very time-consuming. Potential car buyers should definitely insist on operating instructions: “Because cars are becoming more and more complex.”

Test drive: sit behind the wheel for at least 30 minutes

According to the ADAC expert, no car should be bought without an exit. “You should drive at different speeds and also cover a distance on the motorway.” Car buyers should pay particular attention to unusual noises and vibrations.

It is also important to check the braking activity and the function of the transmission. If the engine does not start well, this is not a good sign. According to Lehmann, the test drive should take at least half an hour. Before doing this, however, it should be clarified how the car is insured. The ADAC offers an agreement for a test drive with a used vehicle adac.de.

Examine the possible contract carefully

But it’s not just the car that needs to be carefully examined; there are also pitfalls in the contract. According to Elke Huebner, some used car providers are trying to circumvent the so-called liability for material defects with a trick. The background: In the case of a used car, the commercial seller must provide at least a one-year warranty for defects that existed at the time of vehicle handover and that go beyond normal wear and tear.

However, only commercial sellers are obliged to do this, private providers are not. Many commercial sellers do not enter the name of their company in the sales contract, but a private person on whose behalf they sell the car. If the buyer overlooks such commission business, he may later be left with expensive repair costs – he has officially bought from private customers. Elke Hübner therefore advises taking enough time to read through the contract carefully and also to study all vehicle documents.

The ADAC offers a sample sales contract here: adac.de/vertrag.

Older car warranties don’t always make sense

In addition to liability for material defects, many used car dealers provide additional guarantees for the removal of defects. These are insurance policies that the buyer may have to pay extra for. But, according to Elke Hübner, such a contract does not always make sense, as repair costs are often not or not fully covered. As a rule, the guarantee only includes certain vehicle components or there is a deductible from the buyer.

It is also conceivable that spare parts are paid for, but not full wages – or vice versa. “As a rule, the higher the mileage of the car, the more deductions there are from the guarantee,” says expert Hübner: “Guarantee insurance for a ten-year-old car with 200,000 kilometers of mileage may not be worthwhile.”

Attention: Private sellers can also be liable

Private sellers do not have to provide guarantees or liability for material defects. But even if the seller has correctly excluded liability for material defects in the contract, he is liable for up to three years. Namely when it turns out that he knowingly concealed defects or made false guarantees. “He only has to correct defects that were present at the time of handover and are not typical of wear and tear,” says Elke Hübner.

An accident damage known to the seller, for example. However, the buyer must be able to fully prove this, which is often difficult in practice. Therefore, it is sometimes better to allow a repair attempt offered by the seller.

If the damage cannot be repaired or if it fails, the buyer can withdraw from the contract and get his money back. Alternatively, he can request a reduction in the purchase price. “But the buyer has to think carefully about this, because once the reduction amount has been paid, the defect is still present in the vehicle and the right to rectification and withdrawal expires,” says Elke Hübner.

Orientation aid: A checklist that you can easily take with you to the dealer or private person is also available online from the ADAC at adac.de/checklist.