10 tips for a new game with Manchester United in Football Manager 2023

The Man Utd is always a popular choice for players starting a new match in Football Manager, and things are unlikely to change in Soccer Manager 2023.
United’s status and financial clout always make them a solid choice for managers looking to achieve short-term success in Football Manager. This time around, though, the Red Devils also boast one of the most valuable squads they’ve had in recent years, with enough star power to fight for silverware right away, or raise funds to build your dream squad.
That said, United are still a work in progress and there are a few things you’ll need to take care of before the glory days can truly return to Old Trafford. Take a look at our tips on where to start if you decide to take on the job.
1. Deal with the Cristiano Ronaldo situation
re-sign to Cristiano Ronaldo and putting it at half a million pounds a week is starting to look like one of United’s most unwise decisions.
The Portuguese still boasts strong attributes at FM23, including 19 finals, but his salaries and demands for first-team football mean he risks being a costly problem to deal with as a manager.
With his contract expiring in 2023, it’s possible to get some cheer out of Ronaldo for a year before letting him move on. With that salary, though, you’re better off moving it and using that salary budget elsewhere.
2. Make United a financial powerhouse again
United’s finances are rated ‘acceptable’ in Football Manager 2023. They’ll certainly have some money to spend on transfers, and Old Trafford’s 75,000 capacity helps a lot, but it will take more than that to consistently challenge the likes of Manchester United. City.
The first thing you need to do to improve your financial situation is to reduce your wage bill. Swapping out some overpaid stars like Ronaldo and Harry Maguire and replacing them with a core of hungry young talent will go a long way towards increasing the club’s earning power, but the best way to get the funds is to simply start delivering consistent results and have the fans fall in love with the club again.
3. Improve backroom staff
Signing the right players is crucial in Football Manager, but selecting the right backroom staff is arguably just as important to your chances of success.
United assistant coaches Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag have attributes of 13 and 14 respectively on the People Management, Judging Player Ability and Judging Player Potential attributes. Decent, sure, but a United media club can certainly do better.
Signing staff at each position with 16-20 ratings on key attributes for their job will give you a huge advantage and ensure your players are as fit and well-trained as possible. Soccer is a game of fine margins, and these small changes will add up over time.
4. Work on your young prospects
United lack youth players who offer great long-term potential for any team looking to win titles, but there are some prospects in the academy who could help raise funds if managed properly.
Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire and Zidane Iqbal are among the best United’s academy has to offer on FM23, and while they may never be good enough for your first team, integrating them into the squad will see their transfer value rise. and potentially generate decent transfer funds when you move them.
In the meantime, be sure to hire good scouts and seek out affordable wonder kids from around the world so you’ll never be short of young talent again. United have some excellent youth facilities in Football Manager, so their annual youth admission should also yield the occasional gem.
5. Sign to a right back
In the immortal words of Gary Neville, this is Manchester United. You have chosen to lead a top club with aspirations to be the best of the best, and that means signing the best in every position. There’s no way to avoid it; You’re going to need a new right back.
Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are decent short-term options, but neither have the ability to develop into an elite full-back with a long career with the team. Our advice is to move one of them instantly and find someone with the pace, passing range and defensive acumen to fill the role of the modern full-back for all the action.
Achraf Hakimi may prove too expensive, with a base value of over £100m, but he’s not short of options. Around £30m will go to Torino’s Wilfried Singo, whose excellent physical attributes make him perfectly suited for the role.
6. Sign a striker
Whether you sell Ronaldo or keep him for a year, the fact is that you will need to sign a new striker within your first year or two at Old Trafford.
A striker who can score you 30 goals a season is vital, and worth spending a lot of money on if you have the money. However, if you’re looking for a bargain, there are more than a few up-and-coming strikers worth checking out.
Our personal recommendation is Palmeiras’ 16-year-old wonder boy Endrick, who is available for around £20m from the start of the game. While he won’t be able to join you until he turns 18, the Brazilian’s finishing and dribbling skills make him such a useful asset that he’ll become a deadly striker in a few short years.
7. Improve your options in midfield
United have a decent squad, but there is no doubt that their midfield could be improved. Casemiro is as good as it gets when it comes to defensive midfielders, but Christian Eriksen is not a natural deep-lying playmaker and the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have his limitations.
If you are interested in replicating Erik ten Hag’s 4-2-3-1 formation, a high-quality DLP to partner with Casemiro is a must.
Hellas Verona’s Ivan Ilic will set you back £40m-50m, but at 21 he will put you in midfield for the next decade. He just ignores the fact that he was a youth player at Man City.
8. Fire Phil Jones
Yes, we said this last year, but some things just never change. Phil Jones, inexplicably, is still a Manchester United player in 2022. Not only that, but he earns £110,000 a week, making it a huge drain on his finances.
Finding a buyer for Jones who is willing to pay his exorbitant salary will not be easy, but he is not a terrible player and can certainly do a job for someone, but not a team pushing for Champions League football. His contract expires in 2023, so a loan deal could do the trick if a permanent deal proves difficult.
9. Give David De Gea a new contract
Much has been made of David De Gea’s patchy form for United in recent years. In the world of Football Manager, however, he remains one of the best goalkeepers in the game.
The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2023, and it is definitely worth tying him up for the next few years and looking for young goalkeepers who can become a long-term successor.
Anatolii Trubin or Diogo Costa are two possible candidates to replace De Gea in the future, but there is no rush.
10. Balance short-term and long-term planning
Achieving sustained success in Football Manager is very much about your ability to plan for the long haul. However, starting at a club like Manchester United presents the challenge of delivering instant results while building for the future.
Getting this balance right will be key to your success at work. Signing good players will help you in the short term, but make sure you don’t neglect your academy and backroom staff. Similarly, while signing wonderkids is a lot of fun, it shouldn’t come at the expense of building a team capable of winning trophies.
