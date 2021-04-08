Every year a new installment of the Call of Duty franchise arrives on our consoles, and with it, many players get started in the Activision franchise. A good example of this are the large numbers reached by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which became the best-selling installment of the franchise digitally at its launch. Therefore, from SomosXbox we want to bring you 10 tips and tricks on how to play Call of Duty.

1. Improve your aim

It may sound like pretty obvious advice, but to learn how to play Call of Duty (and any shooter) it is essential to have a good aim. A recommendation in this regard is to make use of games against bots, against which we can improve little by little without the same level of demand that we can find in multiplayer games.

In fact, players have the possibility to vary different aspects of the AI, such as the level of precision, the reaction speed or the areas in which our bullets take effect. Therefore, it is a good way to practice to improve our precision for online games.

2. Take aim when changing places

The second tips on how to play Call of Duty What we give you is to be smart when aiming. When entering closed places or advancing due to changes of direction, it is advisable to enter them pointing, in order to have an advantage against a possible enemy that we could find ourselves in the place through which we intend to advance.

3. Make use of Pre-Firing

For those of you who don’t know him, the pre-firing it is the act of shooting before aiming. Although it seems a contradiction with the previous advice, the truth is that using this technique can help us to achieve casualties more easily, as long as it is executed in the correct way.

For example, a good way to take advantage of pre-firing would be in those situations in which we know the position of a certain enemy. In this type of situation, shooting before aiming exactly at our enemy can mean that we are the first to inflict damage on our opponent, something that can be essential, especially in situations where we are faced with the typical mushroom players.

4. Reload at the right time

Many players sin to be reloading continuously or reloading only and exclusively when the magazine runs out, causing both on one occasion and another a disadvantageous situation before our opponents.

For this reason, it is very important to recharge wisely, making use of the covers in case of being in front of our enemies or moving around the map, as well as speeding up the charger to the maximum in certain situations, thus trying to avoid a possible inferiority.

5. Make use of the minimap

One of the most famous decisions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare it was the disappearance of the minimap. However, the rest of the installments of the franchise have always had this feature, and we see it again in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Despite seeming to be an unimportant element, the use of the minimap can be very important in the future of a game, especially in one in which we fight for objectives. This will allow us not only to place our enemies at certain times (UAV, shots, etc.), but it will also give us the possibility of knowing where our teammates are, something essential to know where to move.

6. Know the maps

Another of the tips on how to play Call of Duty The most important thing is to know in detail the map in which we play. Not only because it will allow us to know the places where the action will occur most of the time, but also because we can make better decisions, such as what we mentioned a few lines above about when to recharge.

In addition, it is also important in those cases in which we want to pressure the enemy, because a knowledge of the map will allow us to know where the respawn points are, which will facilitate the possibility of surprising our enemy before he does.

7. Modify gameplay settings

Many players new to the Call of Duty franchise have never paid attention to the gameplay settings that the title possesses. Specifically, we refer to its sensitivity. Here is not a clear example of how to configure it, although professional players usually have the sensitivity set between 8 or 10 points.

However, from here we recommend that you choose the settings that best suit yourselves, and if you are gradually improving with your aim, gradually increase the sensitivity values ​​to those mentioned above.

8. Shoot bursts over long distances

How many times in a distance duel have you emptied the magazine and failed to finish off your opponent? When we are at long distances from our enemies, it is advisable to make use of burst shots, despite the fact that our weapons are automatic.

In this way, we will have a much greater control over the direction in which our bullets will go, because without continuously maintaining the shot, the recoil will cause a loss of precision that can be decisive.

9. Pay attention to sound

Although it may go unnoticed by many more casual players, sound is a fundamental aspect in Call of Duty. The noise both when running and when attacking with the weapon can be decisive when it comes to discovering the position of our rivals. As before we talked about paying attention to the minimap, doing the same with the sound can mean the same or even more (depending on the moment) options to win a duel against a nearby enemy.

10. Know our style of play

Not all Call of Duty players are the same. Some bet more on direct action, while others prefer to be more cautious when facing opponents. That is why it is essential to know our style of play, and from there to adapt our equipment (both weapons and advantages) to get the most out of it.

Those have been ours 10 tips and tricks on how to play Call of Duty. Without a doubt, there are many more, but we believe that these are some of the most fundamental when it comes to developing in the Activision franchise. If you have any more, do not hesitate to leave it in the comments.