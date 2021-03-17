Nowadays, it is well known that the anime of Dragon Ball GT it is not part of the canon of the series. Akira toriyama, the creator of the franchise, did not participate in its development. It was entirely the idea of Toei Animation.

But when it was released in 1996 in Japan, nobody knew, so that many enjoyed it thinking that it was the sequel to the series of Z. Big mistake! The problem is that this animated production has several continuity flaws.

Dragon Ball GT, a series different from its predecessors

What do we mean? Simply, that many things that were typical in the first series, as well as in its direct continuation, Z, they are not contemplated, or flat, they are put aside.

Yes, we know that many love his music and some of his additions to the franchise. As the Super Saiyan 4, a path that Toriyama He did not want to continue, and that in the past he explained. But all its obvious differences make it difficult to be taken seriously.

The following is a list of contradictions in Dragon Ball GT, and make it different from what you conceived Akira toriyama. It is clear why he decided that Super had a whole new and fresh approach.

It’s too hard to fit what happened in GT with the facts of Super, which is part of the general canon. It is a proposal that drew attention in its time, but that is now only taken into account for some derivatives or video games.

10. Goku becomes the ‘lullaby’ of the other characters

From becoming the most important character in the first and second series, Goku is relegated to taking care of Bread, Trunks Y Uub. The eagerness to learn new techniques from this character was put aside.

But yes, for battles again they had to resort to him. Even though his role diminished Toei He couldn’t find a way for the other characters to do something without his support.

09. The role of the Dragon Balls was modified

Unlike past franchise deliveries, in Dragon Ball GT the Dragon balls they became a threat.

All due to the idea of ​​including the Evil Dragons, which arose after these objects were exploited uncontrollably and corrupted accordingly.

This idea is something that Toei wants to keep, and it looks like we’ll see a similar version in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

08. Greater focus on transformations and Super Saiyans

Unlike the series of Z, there is a larger focus on using the transform super saiyan to be able to get ahead in the fighting. That until its final form in this anime, Super Saiyan 4.

Techniques such as Genkidama, which was crucial in the past, were left out. Not for nothing Toriyama decided to go another way and invent the Ultra instinct. He preferred to avoid this peculiar trend in another way.

07. Goku becomes a child. Was it really necessary?

During the series, Toei Animation decided that Goku be a child again. Perhaps you wanted to return to the spirit of the first anime, but for practical purposes it was of no use.

There is no personal growth of any kind for this character, something that was present both in the first installment, as well as in its sequel. The studio wanted to play on nostalgia, but failed to exploit the concept well. It is a wasted opportunity.

06. Return to the idea of ​​the Saiyans and their legacy

Something you always looked for Goku was to get away from his past saiyan, seeking to be better than members of this species. This is why he left his tail behind and the implications it had.

But in Dragon Ball GT did the opposite. Not only did it come out again, but it is key in the transformation of Super Saiyan 4. So did the transformation into a giant ape, which the infamous Baby.

05. Tournaments lost importance during the anime

Martial arts tournaments are typical of the franchise. They were very relevant in the first anime, and in the second. Even in the other world there is a version of them.

In GT it had a secondary role, and it was not given as much importance. That contrasts with what happened in Super, where he Tournament of Power was key to the survival of the Universe 7. It was something that was missed in this series.

04. The threat is not on Earth, but comes from outside

Unlike the first two anime, in GT Preference was given to threats from space. Yes, the aliens were already present in the franchise, but in the case of this animation they were the focal point.

Whereas in Z Not only did the aliens enter the scene, but there were quite terrestrial enemies. In Super adversaries were managed from other universes.

03. Goku does not show any roots with his family

Something that was handled in this anime is a great detachment on the part of Goku towards his family. Not only did he go on a space odyssey at first, but at the end he also said goodbye without much explanation.

We know that he is not the best father in the world, but the detachment he showed was most strange. We do not know why Toei Animation decided to handle things this way in Dragon Ball GT.

02. Comedy was put aside and focused on action

Comedy in the franchise peaked in the franchise’s first anime. He was also present in the series of Z, but to a lesser degree.

But when it comes to GTWell, something very secondary was done. That was another reason why so much was wasted on Goku, who was again a child. There really would have been a lot of jokes related to this.

01. Deaths lose their meaning in the series

In the first and second series, although there are constant deaths, there is a meaning in each of them. They have a purpose when it comes to the plot, and they trigger some events.

In Dragon Ball GT they don’t have the same impact, and they even lack the same strength. For example, the one Krillin had passed away did not have as much impact as before. It gave the impression that Toei he did not know how to handle them well.






