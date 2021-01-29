Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The number of visitors to Al Wathba Wetland Reserve since its reopening at the beginning of this month has exceeded 10,000 nature lovers, which is considered the highest number of visitors to the reserve since the public was allowed to visit it in 2014.

The authority announced the reopening of the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve to visitors, after it was closed in mid-March, as a precaution in the interest of public safety, and in conjunction with developments in the region and the world, in light of the repercussions of the new Corona virus, Covid-19.

The authority explained to “Al Ittihad” that entry to the reserve is free and open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays every week from 8 am to 6 pm, and the last entry to the reserve is at 4 pm.

The authority stressed the need for visitors to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the necessity to wear a mask, adhere to safe distances, and follow all the procedures described in the indicative panels inside the reserve.

Al Wathba Wetland Reserve is one of the first natural reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it was declared a nature reserve in 1998, in implementation of the vision of the late founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, for being a suitable habitat for migratory birds and an area For the breeding of a large flamingo bird. It is considered a haven for more than 260 species of migratory birds, especially the large flamingo bird, and home to many other wild species, as about 230 species of invertebrates, 11 species of small mammals, 10 types of reptiles, and more than 35 species of plants have been observed.

Since its opening to the public in October 2014, Al Wathba has attracted more than 20,000 visitors to watch birds, engage in photography, and take walks to learn about the important species housed in the reserve. Through the designated walking paths inside the reserve, visitors can learn closely about the natural features and habitats, the types of animals and plants housed in the reserve, and watch the flamingos up close. The reserve includes a visitor center, designated walking paths (1.5 km or 3 km), in addition to a bird watching platform. Visitors can also enjoy the outdoors and take walks to learn about the important species that the reserve houses.

Visitors to Al Wathba can also expect to see a number of other species found in the reserve such as the cuckoo wasp, large spotted eagle, red fox, lizard, warl, wild rabbit, purple dragonfly and other important wild species. The reserve is the only site in the Arabian Gulf region where flamingos have been regularly breeding since 2011 to the present day. Environment Agency scientists and experts monitored 3 new invertebrates insects in the reserve, which were registered for the first time for science. Including wasp hunter spiders and a type of cuckoo wasp family.