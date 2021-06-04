Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Bur Dubai Police Station, recorded 10,745 violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus “Covid-19” in the jurisdiction area, which is not to wear a medical or cloth mask in private and public transportation, and not to observe the distance between The distance between people in vehicles, in addition to a violation of the number of passengers (a violation of half the capacity), from last November to May of this year.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, explained that these violations were monitored through 3 areas to inspect vehicles and people with the aim of ensuring the implementation of precautionary measures, and Resolution No. 38 of 2020 regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties issued by it. Cabinet Decision No. 17 of 2020, regarding the regulation for controlling violations, precautionary measures, and instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus. Brigadier Abdullah Khadem confirmed that the Bur Dubai Center audited 24,900 people, and 96,885 vehicles in the jurisdiction area, with the aim of emphasizing the application of preventive measures, pointing out that police stations continue to monitor violators of preventive measures and precautionary measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management. And disasters in Dubai in the face of the Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic, which aims to limit the spread of the virus and protect all members of society, emphasizing that the fines contained in the table of violations and administrative penalties issued by a decision of the Attorney General, are applied to all violators. Brigadier Abdullah Khadim called on community members to adhere to precautionary measures when leaving the house, maintain physical distance in vehicles, and wear masks when moving in case the number of passengers exceeds more than two people, explaining that violators of public safety requirements will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedures, wishing health And safety for all.