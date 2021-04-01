A representative sample of school students in the United Arab Emirates, from the third, fifth, seventh and ninth grades, completed the unified evaluation of the Moral Education Program, which was held from the first to the 25th of last March. The results of the evaluation – which covered more than 10,000 students in 102 schools – will support the teaching process of the program, develop its curriculum, and enhance students’ acquisition of the values ​​and principles on which it is based. The program includes four main pillars, namely, personality and morality, the individual and society, civic education, and cultural education.

The examinations were coordinated between the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, the Sharjah Special Education Authority, and a number of schools representing various student groups from public and private schools in various parts of the country.

“The assessment contributes to providing accurate information and data about students’ knowledge and their perceptions of the values ​​and ethics included in the curriculum,” said the Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

The assessment consists of three modules, containing about 30 components, to assess students’ knowledge, understanding, and behaviors.

The assessment provided an experimental personality test to measure performance, in line with international standardized tests, such as the International Student Assessment Program (PISA), the tests for social and emotional skills (SSES), the International Test to Measure Progress in Reading Skills (PIRLS), and the International Tests in Science and Mathematics (TIMMS).

The participating schools will receive a report highlighting the performance of their students compared to other schools in the same emirate, and the UAE in general, without revealing the identity of the participating students.





