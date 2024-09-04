Through the General Directorate of Education, the government has launched the call for the Excellence Scholarship 2024addressed to basic education students with high academic performanceThis initiative seeks to promote educational equity and ensure that outstanding students remain in school.

Who can participate?

They will be able to apply students enrolled in public or private educational institutions, who are in 2nd to 6th grade of primary school or any grade of secondary schooland who have obtained a Minimum average of 9.8 during the 2023-2024 school year.

10 thousand pesos scholarship for primary and secondary school 2024! Registration closes September 18

What are the requirements? | List

To apply, the following documentation must be submitted:

1. Student’s birth certificate

2. Current official identification of the father, mother or legal guardian who makes the request (INE or Passport)

3. Proof of address no older than three months (water, electricity, property tax bill)

4. Proof of income of the main economic contributor (last two pay stubs or employer letter)

5. Income statement format in case of not having verifiable income

Additional documentation

In case the student has any disability, an official medical certificate must be attached that proves the condition. In addition, if the validated school information is not available, a certificate must be included Current certificate of studies, letterhead and sealedindicating the average of the previous cycle.

When do they give results? | Important dates

1. Publication of call and completion of applications: From September 2 to 18, 2024

2. Publication of shortlisted candidates: October 16, 2024

3. Document verification: Starting October 21, 2024, preselected candidates must go to the offices of the General Directorate of Education with the required documents.

The Excellence Scholarship will be awarded in a single installment during the year 2024, with an amount of ten thousand pesos, payable through a bank folio.

Requirements and conditions

✱ Applicants must be residents of León and of Mexican nationality

✱ Be enrolled in an educational institution with official validity and Work Center Code (CCT) within the municipality

✱ Have an average of 9.8 or higher in the previous school year and not have failed any subject

✱ Not have first-degree kinship with municipal public servants.

✱ Not having been a beneficiary of this same scholarship in 2024

Where to leave the papers?

Registration will be done through the Portal of Procedures and Services of the Municipality of León, Guanajuato. If you already have a user, you can log in with it to make the request. Otherwise, it will be necessary to create a new account with a personal email address.