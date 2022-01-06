The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society for Fishermen, Jassim Humaid Ghanem, said that the recent air depression, which lasted for a whole week, exposed the fishermen to financial losses estimated at more than 10,000 dirhams each, for not landing in the sea.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that during the first day of the depression, which started last Thursday, the fishermen were able to supply 42 shops in the fish market in Umm Al Quwain with about 70% of the local fish from Umm Al Quwain Khor only, because they did not go to the sea.

But the market was devoid of local stocks of fish in the following days, due to the turbulence of the sea, and no fisherman went to the creek or the sea to fish.

He added that the fishermen who went down to the sea during the depression were unable to fish, and returned with additional financial losses.

He added that imported fish from Suprem, seabass and salmon have become an alternative to local fish, but after their prices increased by 100%, as a result of consumers’ demand for them, due to the lack of a local alternative. He pointed out that the continuation of the depression for a week, and the turbulence of the sea, caused heavy losses to the fishermen, as each fisherman earns from his fishing trip in the sea of ​​the emirate about 3000 dirhams per day, including the daily expenses and the costs of the fishing trip (oil and labor fees), which means more From 10 thousand dirhams during the last air depression. He pointed out that the association had received requests from fishermen regarding their support during the rainy season in order to avoid any financial losses as a result of not going to the sea. The requests centered on providing them with the tools necessary to develop their work in fishing, during the fishing seasons, reducing the license to use the Thuraya phone, and supporting them with machines that allow them to fish in remote areas to increase fish.

He explained that the increase in the fishermen’s profits from the fishing seasons compensates them for the loss.

He stated that the association submitted the fishermen’s requests to the competent authorities for review and study, and to provide them with support.



