The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a young man to pay the last 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the moral damage he suffered as a result of the assault on his safety.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, in which he demanded that he pay him 51 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he was subjected to, and the legal interest at 12% from the date of the judicial claim, and oblige him to fees and expenses and in return for attorney’s fees, with the ruling including expedited enforcement. Pointing out that the defendant assaulted the safety of the plaintiff, and this assault resulted in material and psychological damage, including bruises that led to lack of sleep, turmoil, and stopping work. .

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions, the ruling issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts whenever it has decided a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in The legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting that it is proven from the case papers that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present lawsuit.

The court indicated that the criminal judgment, when it ruled a conviction, would have separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act that constituted the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, and then it possesses in this common matter the prerogative of the thing decided before this court, which has become Restricted by proving the error, and attributing it to the defendant in a way that prevents her from violating it or re-examining it.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for moral compensation, the court indicated that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, every damage to a third party obliges its perpetrator to guarantee, noting that the defendant’s mistake had caused moral damage to the plaintiff, while the court rejected the request for material compensation, pointing out that the plaintiff did not indicate what happened to him. From material damage, the matter with which the request is based on no basis of fact, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10 thousand dirhams in moral compensation, and obligating the defendant to fees and expenses, and rejecting other requests.