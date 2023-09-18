The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that a young man (Arab) must pay 10,000 dirhams to an (Arab) woman, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of him insulting her and dishonoring her. The Public Prosecution’s indictment stated that the accused insulted the victim through the application “ WhatsApp, defamed her, and misused information technology and communications devices to annoy her and hurt her feelings.

The court of first instance ruled that the defendant be fined 1,500 dirhams for all the charges against him, and the ruling became final due to the lack of appeal. Accordingly, the plaintiff filed a civil lawsuit to demand a ruling for her requiring the defendant to pay her 10,000 dirhams, as compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered. Obligating fees and expenses.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the claim statement that the defendant threw her in her honor, that she was married and had three children, and that what the defendant committed affected her psychology, the psychology of her children, and society’s view of her, especially those close to her, and she suffered material damages represented in the expenses she incurred in transportation and going. To the police stations and the Public Prosecution, and she left the house in which she was living, and rented a house far from the area in which she lived, as a result of the way people looked at her, and the ugly words attributed to her in the area where she lived.

It was stated in a civil court of first instance ruling that what was established in the investigations of the case was that the defendant admitted to the facts contained in the plaintiff’s statements in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, and he did not present a defense that required denying the accusation against him. Accordingly, the court considers that the defendant’s mistake has been proven, which is represented in his acknowledgment of the incident, from which the court concludes that he did. By defaming the plaintiff via WhatsApp, and misusing information technology means, the Public Prosecution referred him to the Criminal Court, and a ruling was issued convicting him.

The court stated that the complaint before the investigating authorities, and the transportation and other expenses that the plaintiff spent to file the lawsuit, are sufficient to achieve material damage, and with regard to moral damage, the actions reported by the defendant against the plaintiff would affect her reputation and create in her a feeling of humiliation, sadness, and contempt, as it deems appropriate. The court agreed that the moral damage she suffered was proven by infringing on her feelings.

It ruled that the defendant be obliged to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, and obligated him to pay expenses and attorney fees.