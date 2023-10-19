A pharmacist filed a civil lawsuit to claim compensation for the moral and moral damages he suffered as a result of being accused by the management of the pharmacy where he worked of not handing over invoices to customers, seizing 94,900 dirhams for himself, revealing the secrets of the pharmacy, and sharing its confidential data with competing companies for the purpose of harming them. He said in the lawsuit papers that he was subjected to moral and moral damage due to the false accusations against him, his detention in the police station, his presentation to the Public Prosecution, his reputation among his friends, children, and wife being harmed, his daughter suffering from nervous shock and depression, and spending on her in the hospital for her treatment in exchange for medicines and medical tricks. He demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay him 20,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, and that she be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that the defendant, in the person of its owner, be obligated to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, and that she be obligated to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees.

