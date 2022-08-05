A young man sent an audio message to his colleague, which included insults, slander and threats, and he was convicted, and the Al Ain Court of First Instance decided to oblige him to pay the plaintiff 10,000 dirhams in compensation for his psychological and moral damages.

A young man (Arab) filed a lawsuit against a colleague at work, in which he requested the judiciary to compel him to compensate him 50 thousand dirhams, on the basis that the defendant had assaulted him with insults, slander and threats through voice messages sent to him via “WhatsApp”, which caused him material and moral damages.

Regarding the request for compensation, the court indicated that the decision, according to the Civil Transactions Law, is that every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the damage, pointing to the fact that the defendant was wrong, and that harm to the plaintiff resulted in the psychological pain he suffered as a result of the insult. There is a causal relationship between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for the damage.

The court ordered the defendant to pay a compensation of 10,000 dirhams to the plaintiff.