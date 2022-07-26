The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance, ruling that a brother pay an amount of 10,000 dirhams compensatory for the moral and moral damages resulting from the convict insulting his brother via a WhatsApp message.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit requesting a ruling to oblige his brother (the defendant) to pay him 150,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained, as well as obligating him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant insulted him in a message via the “WhatsApp” application. And he was convicted under a criminal verdict.

For his part, the defendant indicated that there were previous disputes between him and the plaintiff, as he works in the company owned by his brother, the plaintiff, and prevented him from receiving his dues and salaries amounting to 29,370 dirhams, which forced him to file a labor lawsuit, pointing out that he intervened to solve a family problem with the plaintiff, Vastvzh last replied to him that phrase.

The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10,000 dirhams as compensatory compensation for moral and moral damages with expenses. , petitioning the court to annul the ruling of the Court of First Instance, and to reject the case for maliciousness, untrue and unfoundedness.



