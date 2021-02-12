Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a man to pay 10 thousand dirhams to a woman close to him in compensation for her beating and injury, and the court rejected the plaintiff’s request to compensate her for seizing her car and committing violations of 48 thousand dirhams for obtaining his innocence from this charge in the criminal case, and the court rejected the opposing case that Set up by the defendant.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against a relative demanding that he be obligated to pay her 100 thousand dirhams in material and moral compensation, and to compel him to pay the violations he committed with her car in the amount of 48 thousand dirhams and the value of the car’s license and insurance at an amount of 1000 dirhams and the maintenance and rental of the car parking at the maintenance center at a value of 9228 dirhams.

The woman indicated that the defendant was convicted under a criminal ruling by a fine of 3000 dirhams for the charge of beating her and causing her injuries, which resulted in material and moral damages, her inability to perform her work, and physical and psychological treatment expenses as a result of his assault on her, in addition to his seizure of her car and committing offenses with it worth 48 thousand dirhams and not renewing its license or paying for parking and maintenance.

The defendant’s defense submitted a memorandum requesting that the case not be accepted because of the absence of any material or moral harm that occurred to the plaintiff and that he obtained innocence regarding his accusations of seizing the car, and the defendant’s attorney submitted a counterclaiming plaintiff against the plaintiff in the original (the defendant crossed) requesting at its conclusion to oblige her to pay him. An amount of 30 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages that he sustained as a result of his accusation of assault.

The court stated, in the merits of the ruling, that the final criminal judgment had convicted the defendant of the charge of assaulting the plaintiff by beating and insulting, and then the judgment possessed the authority of the adjudicating order in what was decided before the civil court, and it is not permissible with him to re-examine the elements of responsibility, indicating that the documents are proven The plaintiff suffered material damage that resulted in damage to her body’s integrity, according to the evidence from the medical report attached to the papers that she had bruises on the hands, wrists and parts of the body, which violated her ability to earn money and her medical expenses. In the opposite case, the court indicated that the plaintiff’s reciprocal obtaining the innocence due to insufficient evidence does not indicate the falsehood of the communication submitted by it, and it ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10 thousand dirhams in compensation.





