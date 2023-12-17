The Ras Al Khaimah Civil Court of First Instance ruled that a Gulf man must pay an Asian girl 10,000 dirhams as compensation for the moral damage she suffered as a result of his assault on her by beating and insulting her, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees. The claim statement stated that the Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assaulting the plaintiff’s bodily integrity and causing injuries that incapacitated her from performing her personal duties for a period of more than 20 days. He also insulted her with words that dishonored her and harmed her family’s reputation, and threatened her verbally, without committing a felony or insulting things.

The court of first instance ruled to fine the accused 5,000 dirhams, so he appealed the ruling, and it was accepted in form and in substance by amending the ruling, and only fining him 2,000 dirhams. He did not appeal the ruling of cassation, so it became final and final.

The newspaper explained that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant be obligated to pay her 50 thousand dirhams, as compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of his actions confirmed in the final ruling.

She indicated that the plaintiff was subjected to psychological and physical abuse, as she was slapped, beaten, and pushed forcefully, which caused her a permanent injury to her head. He also insulted and slandered her.

She confirmed that the material damage to the plaintiff is proven, and that it is damage that arose directly from the defendant’s mistake, and that the plaintiff’s request for compensation is valid, and the court estimates it at 5,000 dirhams.

Her request for compensation for moral damage also came his way. The court estimated it at 5,000 dirhams, and accordingly it ruled that the defendant must pay her 10,000 dirhams as compensation for the damage she suffered, and obligated him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees.