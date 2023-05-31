The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a young man should pay 10,000 dirhams to the owner of a garage as compensation for material and moral damages resulting from the defendant destroying the entrance door and another door of a garage owned by the plaintiff.

In the details, the owner of a garage filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he pay him 55 thousand dirhams, the value of damage and breakage, and compensatory compensation for the material and moral damages incurred to him, as well as obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that the defendant damaged the entrance door and another door. On the first floor of the plaintiff’s garage, he was criminally convicted of damage and punished with a fine of 5,000 dirhams.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the judgment issued in criminal matters has authority in the civil lawsuit before the civil courts, as long as it has decided a necessary chapter on the occurrence of the act that forms the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator, noting Until what is indicated in the papers is that the error committed by the defendant, which was the destruction of the entrance door and one of the doors on the first floor of the garage belonging to the plaintiff, is the same mistake on which the plaintiff relied in filing the present lawsuit.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for an amount of 5,000 dirhams, the value of destroying the doors, and 50,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, the court indicated that according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law that every damage to a third party obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage, and the plaintiff suffered material damage as a result of destroying the doors, which is represented in: Destroying those doors and going to the police station to open a communication and transportation and follow up the criminal case until a final judgment is issued in it, in addition to the state of terror, fear, sadness and sorrow during that incident

After that, the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material and moral damages incurred, and obligating him to pay fees and expenses.