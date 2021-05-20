Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs confirmed that the number of beneficiaries of its awareness initiatives related to educating young people about the role of the Federal National Council and introducing the system of representative life in the country, in addition to introducing employees to government agencies to the mechanism of the Council’s work, reached 10079 beneficiaries during the last period.

The Ministry stated that it is hosting interactive youth seminars with specialists to increase awareness of parliamentary life and political participation, by allowing young people to meet with stakeholders in this regard, and to provide the opportunity for dialogue and answer questions that are of interest to young people and listen to their suggestions and ideas, as the number of beneficiaries reached Youth workshops that were held around the Federal National Council, 7820 beneficiaries, who received interactive lectures on the approach of political empowerment and the remarkable development in the Federal National Council elections during the past electoral elections.

In a report dealing with its awareness-raising initiatives, the Ministry indicated that it has set up an initiative for the attendance of employees of ministries, bodies and federal and local government agencies for the sessions of the Federal National Council, with the aim of introducing them to its role and how it practices its functions and the nature of its work and highlighting the positive interaction between it and the government, as the previous years witnessed the presence of 2,277 employees In the various government agencies for the Council’s sessions, which contributed to informing them of effective coordination between the government and members of the Council, in a way that serves the development goals of the UAE, and in a way that supports the business system in various vital sectors.

The Ministry indicated that it places a project to enhance the culture of political participation within its strategic objectives, believing in the importance of increasing awareness of political participation and parliamentary work among members of society, as the programs and initiatives that the Ministry seeks to activate the role of youth to be active partners in the process of sustainable and comprehensive development that it is witnessing. The UAE is also implementing a number of joint projects with a number of concerned authorities to strengthen the spirit of belonging among citizens and make them aware of the vision of the wise leadership in charting and strengthening the path of political participation in the country, in order to achieve the vision and directions of the leadership on empowering citizens in all fields.

The Ministry pointed out that it periodically organizes virtual sessions within the initiative of the Virtual Election Culture Council, which is held during the current period, and includes a continuous series of lectures that it holds remotely and through visual communication techniques to enhance awareness and build a culture of political participation among all members of society, and to introduce parliamentary work in the country. UAE and the march of the achievements made.