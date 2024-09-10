TOAcquiring one’s own home is usually a very common goal among those who migrate to the United States. or even those who have lived in the country for a long time. However, as easy as it may seem to search and find a place to live, before making that big decision, it never hurts to review the list of 10 essential things to take into account before buying a house.

The personal finance site Kiplinger has taken on the task of clearly explaining each of the points to consider before signing the contract to purchase a property. Take note of them to facilitate your process, if you plan to become a homeowner in the coming months.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage loan. Calculate how much you will need for a down payment. Consider using your IRA to make a down payment. Carefully review photos in online housing listings. Determine an appropriate bid amount. Get a home inspection. Don’t overlook closing costs. Find out if you will have to pay for title insurance. Determine if you will need private mortgage insurance. Understand the tax deductions you will qualify for.

How to easily get a mortgage loan from the US government?

Please note that if you are thinking of buying a home for the first time, the United States Federal Housing Administration (FHA) manages the FHA loan program, which is a type of mortgage convenient for this type of cases, as it offers several advantages such as:

Less stringent requirements.

Acceptance of a low credit score.

The buyer is asked for a lower down payment amount.

They have lower closing costs.

Review your mortgage loan options before purchasing a new home. Photo:iStock

According to the FHA itself, Most people must meet certain conditions To qualify for this type of mortgage loan:

Have a credit score, even if it is not very high.

Search for a home within the limits of FHA loans.

Apply with an FHA-approved lender, which can be found on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) website.

What is an IRA and why is it worth considering when buying a home in the United States?



According to the Internal Revenue Service of the Department of the Treasury in the United States, The IRA is an individual retirement account that provides tax incentives for individuals to make investments that can provide financial security for their retirement. These accounts can be set up with a bank or other financial institution, a life insurance company, a mutual fund, or a stockbroker.

What are closing costs when buying a home in the United States and how to calculate them?

According to financial services corporation PNC Bank, Closing costs are the expenses incurred when transferring property from seller to buyer. and these typically range from 2 percent to 6 percent of the total purchase price. In many cases, closing cost amounts are fixed and there is not much room to decrease them. Some of the amounts to consider include: