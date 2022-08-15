After having sounded several names to become a reinforcement of the royals, they finally decided on the 27-year-old South American, who will seek to give solidity to the central defense.

Here are ten things you might not know about the defender:

In the ranks of flamingo raised one brazil cup and a Rio de Janeiro Championshipin 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Samir Caetano (🇧🇷, 27 years old) is a new Tigres UANL player, arriving from Watford FC of the English Premiership; It will become official as soon as Soteldo’s relationship with Santos FC is formalized. pic.twitter.com/kgA6aWQsL9 – Transfer Liga MX (@TransferLigaMX) August 11, 2022

With these characteristics, he is a center back that gives a lot of security when fighting in the air and on the ground with the forwards.

Precisely they are conditions that normally carry with them the soccer players that participate in the league of Italy and England.

So far he has managed eight touchdowns and five assists. In terms of goals, there were six with Udinese and one more with flamingo Y Hellas Verona; his assists, four with the friulani and one with him Verona.

After that bitter drink, the defender began to play in the Audax Rivera group that participates in the Rio de Janeiro Championshipwhere he was observed by the flamingowho soon took him to their ranks.

Precisely when he was going through the best moment of his career in 2019 and 2020, injuries appeared to reduce his performance. He underwent meniscus surgery and was out of competition for four months, which prevented him from being signed by the Inter.

Samir is married to Thayane Chavez since 2018 and has two children, so it is an element that is outside all the controversy.

Currently, according to the specialized site Transfermarktis valued at five million euros, but its highest value was at the age of 23 with Udinese when it reached seven million.