This weekend, Tigres made official the incorporation of the Brazilian defender Samir Caetanocoming from watforddue to the urgency of Michael Herrera for reinforcing the lower part of its template.
After having sounded several names to become a reinforcement of the royals, they finally decided on the 27-year-old South American, who will seek to give solidity to the central defense.
Here are ten things you might not know about the defender:
The Brazilian was made in the ranks of the Fluminense and the flamingoimportant clubs in his country, making his professional debut with the second team’s first team in 2013. He made 86 appearances and three goals with the Mengao.
Barely two and a half years into his career, he caught the attention of European football and in 2015 he was signed by the Udinese of Italy, however, he first lent it for six months to the Hellas Verona for the closing of the 2016 season. Already with the friulani debuted at the start of the 2016 campaign of the A series, staying until 2021, after 147 games and six goals. His last team was watfordwhere he was until the end of the 2022 season.
Although in Europe he could not taste the honey of victory by being in teams that can hardly fight against the greats of Italy and England, before leaving his nation he did win two trophies.
In the ranks of flamingo raised one brazil cup and a Rio de Janeiro Championshipin 2013 and 2014, respectively.
Unfortunately for the cause of the defender, he has never been able to play with the senior team, but he did with youth categories. The defender was with the U-20 team in the South American Championship of the 2013 category and was also taken into account by the U-21.
Samir was this 2022 with him watford in the fight to prevent the decline of the premier leaguehowever, they did not achieve the objective and ended up in the Championship. After 19 games and no goals, the Brazilian put an end to his adventure in the Old Continent. In addition to this, he also descended with the Hellas Veronaalthough he really played very little.
The Brazilian is 1.88 meters tall and despite his size he is quite fast, which has surprised several.
With these characteristics, he is a center back that gives a lot of security when fighting in the air and on the ground with the forwards.
Precisely they are conditions that normally carry with them the soccer players that participate in the league of Italy and England.
So far he has managed eight touchdowns and five assists. In terms of goals, there were six with Udinese and one more with flamingo Y Hellas Verona; his assists, four with the friulani and one with him Verona.
The Brazilian had his first beginnings in the sport with the fluHowever, he did not finish convincing and for that reason they thanked him.
After that bitter drink, the defender began to play in the Audax Rivera group that participates in the Rio de Janeiro Championshipwhere he was observed by the flamingowho soon took him to their ranks.
Thanks to his good performances with the Udinese in 2019, other clubs in the A series they threw one at him, one of them was one of the greats: the Inter de Milan. Because of this, even the technician from The Canarinha, Titealso had him considered with the major, being summoned for a double day of CONMEBOL Qualifierswithout playing for a minute.
Precisely when he was going through the best moment of his career in 2019 and 2020, injuries appeared to reduce his performance. He underwent meniscus surgery and was out of competition for four months, which prevented him from being signed by the Inter.
Knowing that there are undisciplined players in tigersPerhaps that is why the coaching staff studied their new reinforcement well.
Samir is married to Thayane Chavez since 2018 and has two children, so it is an element that is outside all the controversy.
The native of Rio de Janeiro is a central defender on the left, however, he can also be placed as a full-back, since he knows how to play out and is fast.
Currently, according to the specialized site Transfermarktis valued at five million euros, but its highest value was at the age of 23 with Udinese when it reached seven million.
