Given the urgency of Cruz Azul to reinforce its central defense, they have finally closed the Argentine Ramiro Funes Moribrother of Rogerwho plays for Rayados de Monterrey.
It has been mentioned in the media that the twin He already gave the yes to reach the celestial institution, lacking that he present the rigorous medical exams to be able to be presented officially.
Either way, here are ten things you might not know about the defender:
Unlike his brother, Ramiro He plays as a central defender, starting his career with River Plate, where he stayed for four years.
His departure from millionaires It was because he made the leap to the Old Continent with the Everton from England, playing three years, until he went to Spain with Villarreal to stay another three years.
It was in July 2021 when the twin went to him Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.
Before leaving River Plate, Funes Mori He was able to win the 2015 Copa Libertadores, the most important award on the American continent.
Just in 2021, he was part of the squad of the Villarreal who won the Europa League, so he decided to show on his account Instagram a photo with the scepter of CONMEBOL and another of UEFA.
“They’re heavy! Ha ha ha!”he wrote in his publication to show the two trophies in the image.
Unlike Roger, Ramiro yes he could wear the jacket of Argentina officially, being part of international tournaments such as the Copa America Centenario and the America’s Cup 2019.
The first time he was called up was as a sparring partner for the U-20s with Sergio Batistaalthough his first call as a player was in March 2015 for friendlies against The Savior Y Ecuador.
was part of The Albiceleste on the Qualifier heading to Russia 2018However, after the dismissal of Edgardo Bauza and the arrival of jorge sampaoliceased to be taken into account.
The headhunter of Chelseathe Chilean Jorge Alvialdiscovered the twins at a game held outside a stadium in the United States.
Both were 16 years old and had proven their talent in a soccer reality show, ‘The MLS Dream’. that worked because Roger won and Ramiro was fifth, reaching the youth team of the FC Dallas in 2008.
Alvial He said he was walking out of the stadium when a person approached him and asked if he could watch his children play, so he stopped. Seeing them, he called the boss him in Chelsea to tell him that he would take them for a test.
“He told me I was crazy, but he believed in my work and approved it,” said the discoverer.
After two weeks in London, everything was going well, but they couldn’t stay because they didn’t have a European passport, so they called River Plate to recommend them, being hired for a year and then knowing the history they made.
Ramiro paid him well River Plateas he won the title of the National First B to return to the highest circuit in Argentina, to later win the final tournament Y Championship Cup of 2014, without forgetting the Libertadores Cup.
Likewise, with The band conquered the South American Cup of 2014, the South American Recopa of 2015 and the Suruga Bank Cup of 2015, while in the Old Continent it was made of the Europe League with the Villarreal.
appeared in the Ideal Team of the Copa Sudamericana 2014in the Ideal Team of the Copa Libertadores 2015 and in the America’s Dream Team 2015.
In one of the streaming kun Playing FIFAwhere he confused Ramiro with Roger when choosing the template for your team.
“I thought it was the center back and it’s the forward. They’re the same, huh. I got confused”said the striker, so the defender sent him a message when he witnessed how he confused the matter.
“But they are the same. Why doesn’t one of them leave their hair long and the other short because they are confusing? I don’t know how their women do it”declared the kun.
Secondly, Emiliano Diazaide-de-camp and son of Ramon Diazhe remembered that they usually confused the twins in training.
“Ramón wanted to give Rogelio morale because he wanted to make him a scorer, he told me that his qualities had to be exploited. But he faced Ramiro. ‘Get well, I’m going to get the scorer out of you,’ he told him. El Melli, respectful, listened to him and then he told him it was the other one. We didn’t know where to go. It happened to all of us because they dressed the same, it was impossible “said.
Finally, even at school they were confused and scolded because they thought they were pretending to be each other.
During a friendly duel against Mexicoon November 7, 2018 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadiumthe defender was in charge of putting the 1-0 in favor of Argentina.
It was through a free kick, at minute 44, when the twin He appeared to finish off a header totally alone and beat the goal guarded by William Ochoa. The match ended 2-0.
In 2001, his father lost his job and went to the United States, so they had to raise money to follow him there, but the attack on the Twin Towers and it was not easy to enter the country.
“When we traveled with my mom, Rami and my sister didn’t let us pass. They held us at immigration, my mom said we were going on vacation, but they didn’t believe her and ended up sending us back to Argentina. We saw my mother cry and that made us misplaced”counted Roger.
“We spent about six months in Mendoza. We rowed a lot and got the tickets again to meet again. But this time, instead of going through Atlanta, we got tickets to Miami and said we were going on vacation to Disney. And there they did believe us”he added.
“That was difficult, yes, we were afraid that if the capable police caught you, they would deport you. more things”ended.
The U of Nuevo Leon already fell 2-0 in the grand final of the Libertadores Cup in view of River Platebut it was Ramiro who totally extinguished the Mexican dream. At 78′, when the central defender appeared inside the area in a corner kick to finish off alone and leave the goalkeeper without a chance.
It was in 2016 when Ramiro celebrated his union with Rocio Diaz in Concepción, Uruguay, after falling into the Copa America Centenario.
“Thank you for all my life. I choose you a thousand times. I love you with all my heart”the defender wrote on his Instagram account, along with a selfie of his wife, mother of his two children.
He just got married in the same place he did Roger a year before.
