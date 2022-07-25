It has been mentioned in the media that the twin He already gave the yes to reach the celestial institution, lacking that he present the rigorous medical exams to be able to be presented officially.

Either way, here are ten things you might not know about the defender:

🚨#Blue Cross negotiates for Ramiro Funes Mori with #AlNassr. 👉🏾The defender welcomes joining the club 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/788Eh5IahQ – Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) July 21, 2022

His departure from millionaires It was because he made the leap to the Old Continent with the Everton from England, playing three years, until he went to Spain with Villarreal to stay another three years.

It was in July 2021 when the twin went to him Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia.

Just in 2021, he was part of the squad of the Villarreal who won the Europa League, so he decided to show on his account Instagram a photo with the scepter of CONMEBOL and another of UEFA.

“They’re heavy! Ha ha ha!”he wrote in his publication to show the two trophies in the image.

The National Team with Ramiro Funes Mori as the starter, NEVER LOST. pic.twitter.com/yL9NyhJBo1 — cacu (@protoplasman_) September 7, 2016

The first time he was called up was as a sparring partner for the U-20s with Sergio Batistaalthough his first call as a player was in March 2015 for friendlies against The Savior Y Ecuador.

was part of The Albiceleste on the Qualifier heading to Russia 2018However, after the dismissal of Edgardo Bauza and the arrival of jorge sampaoliceased to be taken into account.

Both were 16 years old and had proven their talent in a soccer reality show, ‘The MLS Dream’. that worked because Roger won and Ramiro was fifth, reaching the youth team of the FC Dallas in 2008.

Alvial He said he was walking out of the stadium when a person approached him and asked if he could watch his children play, so he stopped. Seeing them, he called the boss him in Chelsea to tell him that he would take them for a test.



“He told me I was crazy, but he believed in my work and approved it,” said the discoverer.

After two weeks in London, everything was going well, but they couldn’t stay because they didn’t have a European passport, so they called River Plate to recommend them, being hired for a year and then knowing the history they made.

Likewise, with The band conquered the South American Cup of 2014, the South American Recopa of 2015 and the Suruga Bank Cup of 2015, while in the Old Continent it was made of the Europe League with the Villarreal.

appeared in the Ideal Team of the Copa Sudamericana 2014in the Ideal Team of the Copa Libertadores 2015 and in the America’s Dream Team 2015.

🎂 Ramiro and Rogelio Funes Mori, soccer players emerged in the hotbed of the Greatest, are celebrating their 31 years today. Happy birthday, Melissa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/t2uylu5qn8 – River Magazine 1986 (@Revista1986) March 5, 2022

“I thought it was the center back and it’s the forward. They’re the same, huh. I got confused”said the striker, so the defender sent him a message when he witnessed how he confused the matter.

“But they are the same. Why doesn’t one of them leave their hair long and the other short because they are confusing? I don’t know how their women do it”declared the kun.

Secondly, Emiliano Diazaide-de-camp and son of Ramon Diazhe remembered that they usually confused the twins in training.

“Ramón wanted to give Rogelio morale because he wanted to make him a scorer, he told me that his qualities had to be exploited. But he faced Ramiro. ‘Get well, I’m going to get the scorer out of you,’ he told him. El Melli, respectful, listened to him and then he told him it was the other one. We didn’t know where to go. It happened to all of us because they dressed the same, it was impossible “said.

Finally, even at school they were confused and scolded because they thought they were pretending to be each other.

It was through a free kick, at minute 44, when the twin He appeared to finish off a header totally alone and beat the goal guarded by William Ochoa. The match ended 2-0.

“When we traveled with my mom, Rami and my sister didn’t let us pass. They held us at immigration, my mom said we were going on vacation, but they didn’t believe her and ended up sending us back to Argentina. We saw my mother cry and that made us misplaced”counted Roger.

“We spent about six months in Mendoza. We rowed a lot and got the tickets again to meet again. But this time, instead of going through Atlanta, we got tickets to Miami and said we were going on vacation to Disney. And there they did believe us”he added.

“That was difficult, yes, we were afraid that if the capable police caught you, they would deport you. more things”ended.

All the intimacy of the wedding of the best defender of the National Team, Ramiro Funes Mori https://t.co/U9c5GV9FO7 pic.twitter.com/S95BVtUNbj — Profile.com (@profilcom) July 6, 2016

“Thank you for all my life. I choose you a thousand times. I love you with all my heart”the defender wrote on his Instagram account, along with a selfie of his wife, mother of his two children.

He just got married in the same place he did Roger a year before.