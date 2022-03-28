In recent days, the rumor has gained strength that places the Brazilian player of Leeds United, Raphinha, at FC Barcelona.
Here we leave you a list of 10 things you did not know about Raphinha.
Raphinha is the second most expensive signing in the history of Rennes, leaving in 2019 for the French team for an amount of 21 million.
Normally we will see Raphinha on the right wing, but the Brazilian player can also occupy the left wing position. Being able to play on both sides.
Raphinha has not played professionally in his native country, when he was at Avaí, he stood out at 19 years old and was signed by Vitória de Guimarães, without making his professional debut in Brazil.
Leeds’ Brazilian winger has Deco as his agent. The Portuguese player who shone at the beginning of the century as a player for Porto and FC Barcelona.
Currently the player is 25 years old, the perfect age for football. He is a promising player with a great future.
Raphinha stands out for his ability with the ball at his feet, his speed, his ability to generate goals and he has a good shot with his non-dominant right leg.
According to the specialized portal TransferMarket, Raphinha has a value of 40 million euros.
The player has a contract with the British club until 2024. The Brazilian has already indicated to the club that he has no intention of starting a contract renewal process with Leeds.
The natural player from Brazil debuted with the “Canairinha” on October 7, 2021, in the match against Venezuela. He participated in two of the three goals of the selection of him.
In the 57 games he has played in the top flight of English football, Raphinha has scored 15 times and provided 12 assists. This season, in 28 games he has scored nine goals.
