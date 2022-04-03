BRANDON VAZQUEZ AGAIN!!!

The 23-year-old Mexican-American forward is still sweet. Mark the 1-0 of #AllForCincy vs CF Montreal and already adds his 5th goal in the first 6 games of MLS 2022. He has already surpassed his best record as a professional. Brutal impact.

???? pic.twitter.com/A8jD4e34CV

– Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) April 2, 2022