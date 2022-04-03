After the first five days of Major League Soccer (MLS), certain teams and players begin to take shape and create expectations of what the rest of the season will be like. Cincinnati, collectively, has failed to put its best face forward and is currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. However, Brandon Vazquez, their starting striker, has raised interest after his great start.
The 23-year-old Mexican-American soccer player has scored five goals at the start of the season and currently occupies the leading scoring position in MLS, ahead of elements such as Carlos Vela, Lucas Zelarayán and Sebastian Driussi. After his great performance at the start of the tournament, the player has drawn the attention of both the United States and Mexico. These are 10 things you didn’t know about Brandon Vazquez.
Brandon Vázquez was born in Chula Vista, California in October 1998. He is currently 23 years old. Most of his career has been in the MLS.
The Mexican-American striker emerged from the basic forces of Xolos de Tijuana in Liga MX. However, he never made his first-team debut and left the institution in January 2017 to join Atlanta United.
The ‘Tata’ Martino, current coach of Mexico, knows the potential of Brandon Vázquez, whom he directed between 2017 and 2018. If he considers it, the Argentine strategist could consider the 23-year-old striker in the next calls.
Vázquez was considered by El Tri in the U-17 team, but all his process in minor categories was done with the Stars and Stripes team. With the United States he was considered for the under-17, under-19, under-20 and under-23. He hasn’t played with the senior team yet.
He was part of The Five Stripe roster that won the MLS championship in 2018 and the US Open Cup in 2019.
Brandon Vázquez has played for Xolos de Tijuana, Atlanta United, was drafted to Nashville and then came to Cincinnati.
Brandon Vazquez’s explosion might seem a bit late, however, the striker was in the shadow of Josef Martinez, one of the best players in all of MLS, at Atlanta United, and behind Brenner, one of the most expensive transfers in the history of the championship, in Cincinnati.
Vázquez has five goals in his first six games in the 2022 MLS season. In this way, the Mexican-American striker has already surpassed his best record in a tournament.
“Eventually I want to make that leap to Europe and compete in some of the most competitive leagues and against some of the best teams in the world,” he said in a recent interview with 90min.
In a recent interview with 90min, Brandon Vázquez indicated that he will seek to maintain his current level to be considered by Gregg Berhalter and be called up to the United States senior team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
