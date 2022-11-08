10 things you did not know about Veljko Paunovic, DT of Chivas

After the departure of Ricardo Pelaez as sports director, Chivas quickly announced to the Spanish Ferdinand Iron as his successor, with Richard Chain also being left out as a strategist and the great choice of the European to be the first helmsman of his era is the Serbian Veljko Paunovićwho brings with him the South African Quinton Fortuneto Portuguese Nuno Miguel Gomes and the Argentine Claudio Arzeno as his assistants.
Now it only remains to be seen whether the choice of Paunović was correct for him Guadalajarabut in the meantime we leave you with ten things you may not have known about him:
The Serbian, who played as an attacking midfielder or striker, began his career with the Partizan Belgrade of his country and later joined the ranks of the Marbella F.C. from Spain because he was forced to leave his country because of the war. After a year he joined the Atletico Madrid B and after two years he became part of the main team of the Colchoneros, being loaned on different occasions to Majorca Y Real Oviedo. In 2002 she emigrated to Tenerifebut after a year he returned with the Athleticto go to the Hanover 96 from Germany. Also, he wore the colors of the Getafe, Rubin-Kazan Y Almeria until he returned to the club that saw him debut in 2008, the same year he decided to retire.
After having retired with the club that formed him in 2008, the Serbian made the decision to return to the sport in 2011, since he signed a contract with the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, his new adventure lasting only a year because in January 2012 he said goodbye to the fields again. In 18 games he managed three goals and two assists.
The striker made his international debut with Serbia and Montenegro on February 13, 2002 in a 2-1 win over Mexico, in a friendly match. However, he was only able to participate twice, the second being another friendly in 2004, a 1-1 draw against North Ireland, where he scored a goal. He previously had a presence in a single duel with Yugoslavia and another with Yugoslav U21.
His first steps were taken in the youth categories of the national team Serbian, winning the 2015 U-20 World Cup. On that occasion, he was left as group leader on Uruguay, Mali Y Mexico. In the round of 16, the European squad threw Hungaryin quarters to USA by penalties, in the semifinals he was seen again with Mali winning 2-1 and in the grand final, he won 1-2 over Brazil. After that, he directed the chicago fire of the mls and to Reading of the Championship from England.
The strategist is a rather reserved person on social networks with his personal life, but he is happily married to his wife. Hajdana, with whom he has been with for more than 20 years. Despite being discreet on networks, he occasionally dedicates some publications to his life partner.
With her he had four children: Tatjana 20 years old, Stephan of 17, lorraine 13 and petar of 9.
As a strategist, it was already mentioned that he was world champion with Serbia U-20 in the World Cup of the category, but when he was still a professional player he raised the Spain Supercup 1998-99 with the Majorcathe Copa del Rey 1995-96 with Atlético Madrid, the super league Y Serbian Cup 2008-09 with the Partizan Belgrade.
Veljko was formed in Partizan Belgradejust the club where his father Blagoje was a figure between 1966 and 1975. In addition to this, he played for Yugoslavia in Eurocopa 1968, being also coach after his retirement, starting at the command of the Logrones of Spain and later with four Serbian clubs, lifting a league with the FK BASK in the second division.
apart from the partisanwas present at the Utrecht from the Netherlands, OFK Kikinda Y Sindelic Beograd of Yugoslavia, as well as in the Oakland Stompers from United States. He sadly passed away at the age of 67 on December 9, 2014.
When he took over the reins of chicago fire of the mls La Maquina Celeste was measured in 2019, in the first edition of the League Cupwhere the Liga MX club won 0-2 with goals from Robert Alvarado Y Elijah Hernandez.
In addition to seeing each other’s faces Mexico in the 2015 U-20 World Cup and the friendly duel against the tricolor In 2002, he faced other Aztecs on his way as a soccer player.
collided with Gerardo Torrado in the 2000-01 LaLiga season in a duel between Atletico Madrid Y Tenerife; in the 2001-02 campaign it was the turn of Cuauhtemoc Blanco with the Royal Valladolid and of Francis Palencia with the Spanish. In the 2005-2006, 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons it was measured at Villarreal of william francArgentinian naturalized Mexican, while in his last stage in Spain with the Almeria could play against Carlos candle of Osasuna.
In the UEFA Cup 2008-09, the partisan met him stuttgart of Ricardo Osorio Y Pavel Pardohe faced the latter again in the mls when he gave Philadelphia Union in front of chicago fire; his last rival was Omar Bravoof Sporting Kansas City.
The Serbian was presented in August 2020 as coach of the Reading of England, something that was not well received by the followers of the royals. However, his immediate results and style of play completely changed that perception, as he was even recognized as coach of the month in September 2020 in the Championship.
In his second season he dealt with difficulties because the team had to comply with an economic control and could not sign, adding the injuries of some footballers.
It was in February 2022 when the Reading was measured at Coventry City falling 3-2 at home with a man less, which was their seventh consecutive loss, jeopardizing their relegation. For this reason, the fans showed their annoyance before, at the time and after, since when the final whistle sounded, several fans entered the field of play to confront the helmsman for the club’s crisis, without it happening to majors, although days later Paunović He was fired.
