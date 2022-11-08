10 things you did not know about Veljko Paunovic, DT of Chivas

Now it only remains to be seen whether the choice of Paunović was correct for him Guadalajarabut in the meantime we leave you with ten things you may not have known about him:

More than strong the challenge that lies ahead for Veljko Paunović!

The one who was the manager that led Serbia to become World Under-20 champion in 2015, and at the time ex-manager of Reading FC and Chicago Fire, now as manager of Chivas de Guadalajara! https://t.co/K0mOdJfC9s pic.twitter.com/BHQoFEKBHI – David Camarena / Дэвид Камарена (@David2095_Sport) November 1, 2022

With her he had four children: Tatjana 20 years old, Stephan of 17, lorraine 13 and petar of 9.

U20 world champion with Serbia in 2015 ✅

He went through the MLS in front of the Chicago Fire ✅

His last team was Reading from England ✅ The winners of the new Chivas coach, Veljko Paunović. pic.twitter.com/MhQKzXfcXs – Alberto Ávalos (@Betto_Avalos) October 31, 2022

📸 First photo of Atila Kasaš in Spain. He recently arrived at Barajas airport to join his new club, CD Logroñés. July 15, 1994. The striker arrived accompanied by his compatriots, coach Blagoje Paunović and Nebojša Gudelj, also reinforcements from La Rioja. pic.twitter.com/PlFFCwTYn6 – Yesterday’s Football (@elfutboldeayer) March 3, 2022

apart from the partisanwas present at the Utrecht from the Netherlands, OFK Kikinda Y Sindelic Beograd of Yugoslavia, as well as in the Oakland Stompers from United States. He sadly passed away at the age of 67 on December 9, 2014.

collided with Gerardo Torrado in the 2000-01 LaLiga season in a duel between Atletico Madrid Y Tenerife; in the 2001-02 campaign it was the turn of Cuauhtemoc Blanco with the Royal Valladolid and of Francis Palencia with the Spanish. In the 2005-2006, 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons it was measured at Villarreal of william francArgentinian naturalized Mexican, while in his last stage in Spain with the Almeria could play against Carlos candle of Osasuna.

In the UEFA Cup 2008-09, the partisan met him stuttgart of Ricardo Osorio Y Pavel Pardohe faced the latter again in the mls when he gave Philadelphia Union in front of chicago fire; his last rival was Omar Bravoof Sporting Kansas City.

In his second season he dealt with difficulties because the team had to comply with an economic control and could not sign, adding the injuries of some footballers.

It was in February 2022 when the Reading was measured at Coventry City falling 3-2 at home with a man less, which was their seventh consecutive loss, jeopardizing their relegation. For this reason, the fans showed their annoyance before, at the time and after, since when the final whistle sounded, several fans entered the field of play to confront the helmsman for the club’s crisis, without it happening to majors, although days later Paunović He was fired.