If you have a 1995 Toyota Corolla like me, you never see them. That car always starts, has never had a cure and only needs to go to the garage once a year for the MOT. But recently I had a flat tire and then I called them anyway: the Wegenwacht. It became an unforgettable experience.

Because nothing went wrong, everything was arranged in no time and a good job was done. Within seven minutes the tape was fixed, my other four tires were also at the right pressure (“I’ll do that right away”) and we even had time for a hymn to old Corollas that never fail – he didn’t even have to coffee.

This is how we should all do our jobs, I thought as I watched him admiringly. We should all work like the Roadside Assistance – “the last heroes”, as one reader described them. How wonderful would it be to have a job where you are appreciated, do useful work, where people are waiting for you – a refuge between the bullshit jobs.

And suddenly I thought: is that something for the first week of the year? That our New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to work more like the Roadside Assistance?

When I asked about your New Year’s resolutions on Twitter this week, I thought it was a great idea. Because apart from the good intention of “working less” (which was mentioned remarkably often), I also got quite complicated answers such as “listen more, judge less and ask better questions”, “more on the content and less on the process” and: “ I hope I can get something done in between all the mandatory scrum rituals”. Great intentions, but why make it difficult when it can be easy?

Because it’s that simple: if you work like the Roadside Assistance there is a great year ahead, people are lyrical about you and you bring joy and solutions everywhere. We can learn so much from the Roadside Assistance! Well, see for yourself!

1 You are always in a good mood. Not exaggerated, with lots of whistling, bad jokes and shouting ‘good morning’ very loudly, but the modest variant in which you radiate cheerfulness and everyone likes to have a chat with you.

2 You come when called – in fact: you only take action when you are called and after a strict menu (‘are you safe’?). Until then, don’t interfere with anything. So you don’t go “pro-active” or “hands on” to other people’s projects, but stick to your own work and don’t bother others.

3 You let us know along the way that you are almost there. Sure, you’re always late, but that’s what happens when a lot of people need you. But you can prioritize well (people go on a dark highway before people who have a flat tire at home) and everyone always knows roughly when you’ll be there.

4 You arrive with a toolbox (or a running file) that everyone can see: this will be fine. You also just call it ‘toolbox’ and not ‘toolbox’.

5 You never make people feel like it’s their own stupid fault (while it is 99 percent of the time) but gives easy tips that everyone can use (check your oil level, don’t sit and listen to the radio for too long with the headlights on and the engine off, put an old winter coat in the trunk).

6 You come up with creative solutions that don’t cost a ridiculous amount (did you know that they can temporarily replace your timing belt with tights?).

7 You solve it (!) instead of just whining endlessly about everything. You don’t complain that it will be very difficult. And if you can’t solve it on the spot – which never happens, but go ahead – you have a plan B (we’re going to have a tow truck come now, I’ll take you to the bus stop, at this gas station they have delicious vegetarian sausage rolls).

8 You never say something along the lines of: ‘Take it from me, missy’, but explains exactly what’s wrong with it (the chip in the remote control key is broken, if you fill up with diesel in a petrol car, the engine will break). And yes: you know what you’re talking about and don’t use vague jargon to disguise your inability.

9 Everyone understands what you are doing. So you are not a ‘process director’, ‘playmaker’ (yes, that’s something new again), ‘driver of the acceleration team’, or ‘task manager’, but ‘just’: mechanic of the Roadside Assistance.

10 Everyone talks about you in awe. As soon as you start talking about your work, people ignite romantic stories. Giving soaked holidaymakers an unforgettable time, Bruce Springsteen fans who, despite the car breakdown, still arrived on time for the concert, bring joy and joy. That’s what work should be about.

Work as the Roadside Assistance and you will be happy.

How was your week? Tips for Japke-d. Bouma via @Japked on Twitter.

These were the Pearls on Twitter this week

Pooh … and you really have to ‘ functionally control the triggers of commands ‘ there . Who is making this up? pic.twitter.com/aIQkBKv6NJ — Stan Stolwerk (@CSolwerk) December 31, 2021

Mrs Streefland (owner of her own company) becomes alderman. AD only calls her by first name in the headline and starts about what her children think… @VIDMnl @StemopeenWoman https://t.co/tf1uZP0gDZ — Martien Das (@martiendas) January 2, 2022

This is also a good one to start 2022 with: ‘Nobody is discussing the importance of interoperability. However, the route of the march and the division of roles still need to be fine-tuned’. I’m in the mood for this year! @Japked — Jan Lam (@jancornelislam) January 3, 2022

Help, @Japked! ‘The game players perform the managerial tasks in the field of absenteeism and dysfunction, but the management takes decisions regarding legal status.’ ‘Each time based on trust in autonomous, committed and competent colleagues.’ Bureaucratic volleyball. https://t.co/MXBOh9iBgW — M@school (@m_at_school) January 3, 2022

@Japked as Director of Content at a public broadcaster, driving and uniting 2 million people is not nothing… and oh, also something with a fight for equality of opportunity 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sVVN7IXn3j — Maartje Brand (@MaartjeBrand) January 4, 2022

