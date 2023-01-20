A Somali military source said that 10 terrorists from the extremist Al-Shabaab movement were killed during their attack on a military base, today, Friday.
Officer Issa Abdullah said that the fighters of the terrorist movement stormed a base in the town of “Jilad” early this morning, detonated rigged cars and fired their weapons.
Abdullah confirmed that drones, deployed to help reinforce the army, carried out bombing operations against the militants and drove them out of the town, adding that ten terrorists were killed in the operation.
Abdullah explained that five soldiers from the Somali army were killed in the attack on the base located in the town, which the government regained control of recently.
He said the attack was eventually repulsed and that among the dead was the deputy commander of the base who was part of a unit stationed there.
Al-Qaeda is supervised by a unit of Saeqa men who participated in the attack on the terrorists a few days ago.
“What we know so far is that the deputy commander of the Thunderbolt force, Hassan Muhammad Othman (Turi), and four others were killed,” Abdullah said.
The Al-Shabaab militant group, linked to the Al Qaeda terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.
This week, government forces recaptured Jil’ad and the coastal city of Harardere from Al-Shabaab terrorists.
