Football is always full of surprises and the World Cups are no exception. It has become a regular occurrence for every tie to see big disappointments and huge surprises – powerful teams unlikely to be knocked out of the competition, despite their might. Italy is one of the most recent examples. The Azzurri squad was left out of Qatar 2022 after losing to North Macedonia in the playoffs.
These are some of the teams that have been left out of the last World Cup tournaments in a surprising way:
If Serbia had a great generation in 2014, Poland’s was not far behind. In this team were Boruc, Fabianski, Szczęsny, Piszczek, Błaszczykowski, Zieliński, Milik and, of course, Lewandoski.
The Stars and Stripes team missed out on the 2018 Russia World Cup. The American squad came in fifth out of six places in the standings and didn’t even reach a playoff spot. This, without a doubt, was the great surprise of Concacaf in that qualifying process.
The Charrúas, with a very good generation, could not beat Australia in the playoffs to qualify for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Four years later, Uruguay qualified for the tournament in South Africa, also via the playoffs, and put on a great display.
With elements like Ivanovic, Kolarov, Maksimovic, Kuzmanovic, Matic, Tadic and Sulejmani, to mention a few names, Serbia failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The European team had played in the previous two World Cups.
Despite having Zlatan Ibrahimovic in one of his best footballing moments and having a good generation of footballers, Sweden failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The team finished third in their group, behind Denmark and Portugal.
Italy was left out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. This was the first time, since 1958, that the Azzurri team did not participate in the World Cup. The Italians fell to Sweden in the UEFA playoffs.
Surprisingly, Croatia was left out of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Since its World Cup debut, in France 1998, the European team has been the talk of the town. Add a third place and a runner-up in the world.
Chile, then champion of the Copa América, missed the World Cup event in Russia. The Andean team was in sixth place in the CONMEBOL general classification and was even left out of the playoffs. The box led by Juan Antonio Pizzi disappointed after one of the sweetest moments in its football history.
After his great performances in the World Cups in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, the Netherlands was left out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia in a surprising way. After being finalists and semifinalists, Clockwork Orange was left without attending.
The Italian team, current European Championship champion, surprisingly lost to North Macedonia in the UEFA playoffs for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
