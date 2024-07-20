The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center warned of the dangers of exposure to heat stress, especially in the summer.

He stressed that those who expose themselves to high temperatures are at risk of contracting many diseases and injuries, especially heat stress, which leads to fainting, muscle cramps and skin rashes.

Doctors have warned of the danger of heat stress resulting from exposure to high humidity, and the body’s inability to get rid of heat or cool itself automatically. They have identified 10 symptoms of heat stress that should be paid attention to, especially in the summer.

They explained that heat exhaustion is a condition that occurs when the body is exposed to high temperatures, accompanied by high humidity, and strenuous physical activity, warning that if left untreated, it can lead to heat stroke, a condition that can lead to death.

They noted that potential symptoms of heat exhaustion may appear suddenly or worsen over time. They include cold, clammy skin with chills when exposed to heat, excessive sweating, fainting and dizziness, fatigue and nausea, rapid and weak pulse, low blood pressure upon standing, painful muscle cramps, and headaches.

“Heat stress results from body heat combined with the ambient temperature, known as the body’s internal temperature,” said family medicine specialist Dr. Mohamed Rabie. “Our bodies need to regulate heat gain in hot weather or heat loss in cold weather to maintain a normal internal temperature,” he said, noting that “the average internal temperature is 37 degrees Celsius.”

“Exposure to high humidity levels may increase the risk of strokes and heart attacks, especially for those with high blood pressure, as well as dehydration and muscle strain,” Rabie added. “To prevent this, it is recommended to drink enough water (eight to 12 cups a day or more), keep a light snack to eat if you feel tired, and avoid exercising outdoors during high temperatures.”

“Pregnancy makes women more susceptible to high temperatures, and therefore they are more susceptible to low blood circulation and fainting, as well as the possibility of sunstroke or heat exhaustion, especially if they are exposed to the sun directly,” said Dr. Mai Mohamed El-Sayed, a gynecologist and obstetrician. “With the rise in temperature, the pregnant woman loses a lot of fluids and sodium and potassium salts, which leads to a drop in her blood pressure.”

Regarding the effect of exposure to the sun and high temperatures on the fetus, she pointed out that “the fetus is surrounded in the womb by amniotic fluid, and protected from all external factors,” stressing the importance of pregnant women being in well-ventilated places, and avoiding exposure to direct sunlight, to prevent sunstroke or heat stress.

Pediatrician Dr. Emil Wagdy warned that “children are more susceptible to sunstroke and heat shock, with the current high temperatures, due to the difficulty of controlling them while they play for long periods without drinking fluids, which may cause them to suffer from convulsions and high temperatures due to dehydration.” He said that “the child’s exposure to this condition may require him to be transferred to the hospital to be given the necessary solutions,” noting the need to quickly treat any health emergency to ensure that he is not exposed to any complications.

He pointed out that children are among the most affected groups by weather fluctuations due to their sensitivity and inability to adapt to weather conditions, which requires continuous monitoring and follow-up by the family, stressing the need for parents to constantly supervise children and not allow them to leave the house during the afternoon.

For his part, emergency physician Dr. Walid Magdy advised against direct exposure to sunlight, in addition to the need for the person to get enough water and fluids, and the need not to be exposed to sunlight unless there are others present, in order to ensure that they are treated in the event of any complications, stressing the importance of seeking help in the event of feeling pain in the muscles or head, or excessive sweating and obtaining medical assistance.

Doctors pointed out that diseases caused by high temperatures include skin rashes, itching, muscle spasms, swelling, rapid breathing, fainting, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke, which is a medical emergency that the body suffers from when it is unable to regulate and control its temperature, in addition to increased levels of stress and depression resulting from the inability to go out to practice outdoor activities, especially for those who are accustomed to them.

They pointed out that treating heat stress when feeling its symptoms requires staying away from the heat and taking a break. It is preferable to sit in an air-conditioned room, or at least look for the nearest cool place with shade, drink an appropriate amount of fluids, be sure to avoid caffeine, get rid of any unnecessary tight or heavy clothing, and take a cold shower. Fans or ice can also be used to lower the temperature. If these methods do not help within 15 minutes, medical help should be sought, as failure to treat the condition from the beginning may lead to the development of heat stroke.

summer clothes

A person who wears heavy or inappropriate clothing in hot and humid conditions during the summer may be at risk of heat stress for the following reasons:

• Increased body temperature.

• Increased sweating, which may lead to dehydration.

• Increased heart rate which increases stress on the body.

People at risk for heat-related illnesses

Heat-related illnesses can affect anyone, but those most at risk are the elderly, young children and infants, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and those with heart disease, high blood pressure, or lung disease.

Heat stress affects older people more than younger people, because their bodies are less able to adapt to extreme heat or cold.

Safety in the Heat Program

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre confirmed that it has launched the Safety in Heat programme to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of taking the necessary measures, and understanding and implementing the heat stress management programme, in line with the noon work ban law issued by the Ministry of Labour in the UAE, which stipulates the prohibition of performing work under the sun in open areas from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm, and will continue for three months (from June 15 to September 15).

The center called on employers who have workers in exposed areas under direct sunlight to implement the requirements of the “Safety in Heat” program, and ensure that the correct control measures are in place to protect them from heat stress, in addition to distributing responsibilities, providing the necessary remote training during this period for all concerned, printing instructions for eating appropriate food, the necessity of drinking plenty of water during breaks, wearing personal protective equipment, and distributing them in places where workers gather to maintain their safety.