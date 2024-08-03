Educators stressed the need for students to prepare for the new academic year, which will start on August 26, two weeks before the actual start, so that they can easily attend academically and educationally, pointing out the importance of implementing 10 educational and physical steps to adhere to a routine that suits study times, setting a set of goals at the educational and scientific level, and taking a number of important steps and basic preparations, whether by students or their families. Teachers and educators, Muhammad Moataz Bellah, Wafaa Sobhi, Shaima Adel, Maryam Hamid and Ashwaq Al Balushi, stressed that the approaching end of the summer vacation and the advent of the new school year require taking a number of important steps and basic preparations to ensure returning to school with activity and high spirits.

The educational steps included: organizing time and discipline, setting goals and ambitions, reviewing new curricula, encouraging reading to increase concentration, reminding students of school curricula, and training students to respect the school and its staff. The physical obligations included: healthy food, waking up early, stopping electronic games, in addition to paying attention to personal hygiene, to prepare the student psychologically, physically and mentally for his return to school.

They stressed the importance of taking into account the student’s psychology during the transition from the vacation period and the freedom that accompanies it to the school trip and its obligations, noting that “psychological preparation is one of the most important factors for success, with setting some goals to work on achieving them throughout the year, reviewing what was learned last year with the aim of activating the memory, stopping staying up late and sleeping early to get enough rest periods for the body and getting used to returning to waking up early, in addition to focusing on the quality of food and healthy foods and reducing sugars and ready-made foods, and exercising to increase memory activity and strengthen it, and improve the student’s performance and concentration.”

Officials in public and private schools, Mohammed Naeem, Mariam Rizk, Najla Rashid and Sawsan Al Balushi, said that schools send students and their families a list of tasks, responsibilities and controls that must be adhered to throughout the school year, and that all instructions and laws must be followed within the school and classroom, and that they must take responsibility and not expose themselves or any other individual to danger.

They pointed out that the most prominent items on the list of tasks and responsibilities include the commitment to bringing students to school on time and receiving them at the end of the school day, commitment to school and sports uniforms, not allowing female students to make openings in their school uniforms, prohibiting the wearing of accessories or applying makeup or contact lenses, prohibiting the bringing of mobile phones to school, in addition to students not letting their hair grow or dye it.

They pointed out that the obligations imposed on students also include a complete ban on smoking inside the school campus or on school buses, a ban on bringing any food or drinks into the classrooms or school building, and not ordering any food from outside the school, or any student leaving to buy from the cafeteria during classes, in addition to a ban on holding birthdays or any kind of private party inside the school, as well as a ban on playing with water bottles or bringing juices in glass containers.

Students who subscribe to transportation services must adhere to the school bus schedule. No student will be allowed to change buses except by agreement between the guardian and the school. They must bring all school supplies according to the requirements of each subject and according to the school schedule. Students must not leave between classes and must leave in an orderly manner at the end of classes. Students must not stand in front of the school gates and wait in the internal yard. The guardian must be present inside the school to receive his son from the teacher on duty.