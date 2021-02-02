The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has called on employees of federal ministries and agencies, who received anti-Coronavirus vaccines, to document their access to the vaccine within the “Bayanati” system, stressing that the procedure will only take 10 steps on the Federal Human Resources system, to exempt the employee from the procedure. Analyzing the nasal swab every seven days at his own expense, and working remotely in the event it is confirmed that he had contact with the virus.

The authority launched a new mechanism for administrative and functional interaction with employees of ministries and federal entities, in light of the continuing outbreak of “Covid-19”, which included procedures and methods for registering employees infected with the virus, contacts and vaccine recipients within “my data”.

According to the new mechanism, in the event that any employee is infected with the virus, he must notify the Human Resources Department of his workplace that he has obtained a positive examination result, by using the “notification” feature within the self-service system in “Bayanati”, explaining that the procedure requires several steps, including “ Log in to the Bayanati system using the employee’s username and password, then choose the information about (Covid-19) from the list of powers, and choose the results of the (Covid-19) examination, and then press the (Add) button.

The steps also include entering information on the employee’s examination result (date of examination, date of appearance of the test result, a “negative / positive” examination result, the need to obtain sick leave for a period of 14 days, or register remote work for the employee for a period of 14 Days), then review the request, attach the results of the examination to the application and press “Execute”, so that the information contained in the request will be returned to the Human Resources Department for accreditation and documentation purposes.

The mechanism specified other steps for registering a remote work request for employees of federal agencies who had contact with “Covid-19” patients with human resources departments, with this service being allocated only to the employee who received two vaccine doses, including accessing “my data” using the employee’s username and password, then Selecting from the list of powers, information on “Covid-19”, and choosing a remote work request in the event that two doses of the vaccine are available, and then pressing the “Add” button, then entering the information on the remote work request as a result of contact, including: The date of the beginning of the remote work, the date of the end of the remote work, clarification that the reason for the request is due to the contact with one of those infected with the virus, the name of the person who was in contact with it, the identity number of the person in contact, the date of contact, the reason for contact, whether kinship, residence, or other reasons, pressure On “Execution,” review the request, then press “Next”, then attach the result of the contact person’s examination within the request and press “Execute”, and finally, the information on the application is received by the Human Resources Department for approval and documentation purposes.

According to the mechanism, there are 10 steps to document the employees’ access to the “Covid-19” vaccine within the “Bayanati” system, confirming that this procedure exempts the employee from conducting a nasal swab analysis every seven days at his own expense, and also allows him the possibility of working remotely in the event of proven contact Injured.

The 10 steps begin with the employee entering the “Bayanati” system using his username and password, then selecting “Covid-19 information” from the list of authorities, followed by selecting “Covid-19 vaccine information”, and then pressing the “Add” button.

In the fifth step, the employee enters the information about obtaining the vaccine, and includes determining the type of vaccine he received, the date of vaccination, the vaccination dose, the name of the health institution through which the vaccination was obtained, adding any other data related to obtaining the vaccine in the field of notes.

After entering the required fields, click on “Execute”, then review the request, press “Next”, attach supporting documents to obtain vaccination within the application, and finally click on “Execute” to return the request information to the Human Resources Department for approval and documentation purposes. According to a circular issued by the authority recently on “Governance of Procedures for Responding to the Covid-19 Pandemic,” an employee who has not received two doses of vaccination is obligated to conduct a nasal swab examination every seven days.

Introductory workshop

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources held a virtual workshop, to explain the mechanisms included in the system of “Governance of Procedures for Responding to the Covid-19 Pandemic”, and the ways of dealing with people infected with the virus and those in contact with infected people, with the “Bayanati” system, for all federal government employees, where it sent the electronic link for attending the workshop To all employees through the “Bayanati” system.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

