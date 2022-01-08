Dina Johnny (Dubai) –

1- Receiving students’ inquiries through the communication channels between the school administration and parents, or through the electronic link https://parentsshare.moe.gov.ae/complain

2- Forming a committee to receive grievance requests headed by the school director, with the membership of the head of the Student Affairs Unit and the subject teacher.

3- Granting the school principal the authority to review the “Swift Asses” examination system.

4- Defining the roles and responsibilities of the work team by the head of the committee.

5- The team is responsible for reviewing the requests received by them.

6- Verify the adequacy of the information mentioned in the objection and the attached documents.

7- The head of the Student Affairs Unit ensures that the application data is accurate and verified.

8- Reviewing all the data contained in the objection and verifying the validity of the assessment score and monitoring it using the Al-Manhal system, and reviewing the end-of-semester test report through the examination system “Swift Asus”.

9- Examining the request by the committee within 5 working days.

10- Respond to the applicant by rejecting or accepting the objection, or requesting more information, or transferring the request to the technical or technical committee in the institution for support.