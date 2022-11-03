Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Sports Council and “Dubai Globe Soccer” announced the final lists of nominees from international football stars, to win the categories of the thirteenth edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, after the end of the first phase of the public voting, which has exceeded 10 million votes so far.

The award announced that audiences from all over the world chose the finalists for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2022, who will compete in the second and final stage of voting, before announcing the names of the winners, in the ceremony that will be held on the evening of Thursday, November 17th.

The second and final stage of the public’s vote to choose the winners in the main prize categories begins on the award’s website from now until next Thursday, November 10, the closing date of the voting, where this year’s winners will be selected again by the public and an international jury, comprising a selection of Athletic trainers.

The list of nominees for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards this year includes several categories, including the best player award, and the nominee is Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Luis Diaz, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is another list of nominees for the award for the best player among TikTok fans, and it includes almost the same names as the nominees for the first prize.

The award also announced another set of nominees for the best female player, best club, best women’s club, best coach, best junior, best club president, and others.