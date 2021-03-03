The Department of Education and Knowledge has set specific standards for testing in private schools, taking into account the current health situation as a whole, and the need to secure protection for students and workers inside the school building, and to spare them the risks of infection with the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

She said that she does not recommend taking central exams except in cases of extreme necessity, calling for other methods of evaluation, and taking into account the desire of some students to complete their studies from home.

The department also advised schools to use diagnostic and formative tests, to identify weaknesses in the learning process.

She stressed that the student must be transferred to the next grade, according to the global promotion system, to ensure that he remains within the academic environment, in line with the guide of private schools policies applied in Abu Dhabi.

The school called for treating students’ academic delays with a (therapeutic) method.

She added that preparing students for entrance examinations in higher education institutions and submitting applications for admission requires the school to return to the authority responsible for the examinations, according to its curriculum, to determine any change in schedules and schedules, content and technology requirements, and evaluation principles, pointing out that the independent entrance examinations, including TOEFL and IELTS exams require students to refer to the websites of the body that administers the test, to view changes in dates, requirements, or procedures.

The department confirmed that it will inform examination officials and university and career counseling counselors of any change that may occur to the electronic admission procedures, and then they must guide students accordingly, in addition to that schools have to follow developments from the Ministry of Education regarding the national exams (EMSAT) in the event of any occurrence. A change in its timelines or procedures.

And she continued: “In the event that the school deems it necessary to conduct an achievement test for students, the teacher must take into account reducing the test period as much as possible, while maintaining social distancing in the classroom according to the age group”, pointing out the need to allow students of determination to use assistive materials, according to their needs, such as Giving them extra time, or allowing them to assist a teacher in reading or writing, or other services they need, and that these procedures are explained in the student’s individual educational plan and included in the risk assessment process.

The department has obligated schools to 10 unified standards in the event of the need to organize high-importance exams within the school, including ensuring that the examination halls are prepared with appropriate ventilation systems, maintaining them periodically before the exam, conducting cleaning and sterilization operations for the examination halls, especially before the exam date, and providing hand sanitizers without touching And sterile napkins at the entrance to the examination halls, and clear indicative signs for all examination halls at the entrance and exit, provided that they contain two different entry and exit points, and install a transparent plastic layer on all student bench tables, and provide a “mask” for each student.

The criteria included taking into account the spacing between students, so that the tables were placed two and a half meters away from each other, and that they were all facing forward, and were equipped with a hook to hang the student’s personal belongings, and to check the temperature of the students upon entering the examination room, in addition to allowing only examined students and observers. And the authorized persons, to enter the examination room.

The criteria also included special obligations for students, which included sterilizing their hands when entering and leaving the exam room, signing a declaration of freedom from symptoms of “Covid-19”, not having direct contact with a person who was infected or possibly infected, bringing an ID card to enter the exam, and allowing students of determination. Using auxiliary materials according to their needs.

10 criteria

Equipping ventilation systems in the examination halls.

Implement periodic maintenance.

Cleaning and sterilizing the halls immediately before the exam date.

Hand sanitizers are provided.

– Putting indicative signs for the halls at the entrance and exit.

Installing a transparent plastic layer on student bench tables.

– Provide a “mask” for each student.

Taking into account the spacing between students.

Checking the temperature of students upon entering the examination room.

– Permission only for students, observers, and authorized persons to enter the examination room.

– “The Department of Education”: “The student must be transferred to the next grade, according to the global promotion system, to ensure that he remains within the academic environment.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

