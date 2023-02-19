Although before making any signing there is a long and tedious process of analysis to ensure that the club makes the right decision, not all signings turn out as expected. These are 10 examples of La Liga transfers that nobody understood:
The Belarusian player stood out at Arsenal and FC Barcelona decided to sign him, but he only lasted one year with the team before going on loan across Europe. He left La Liga without scoring a goal and dished out three assists, dwarfed by players like Xavi, Iniesta and Yaya Touré.
The administrative relegation of Juventus in 2006 caused a flight of players from the Italian team. Madrid took Emerson, a Brazilian who stood out in Italy, but he was a signing criticized by the press and in the only year he was in Spain he scored a goal in the league.
Betis saw something special in Denilson, an attacker who, after two seasons at Flamengo, headed for Spain to play for the Andalusians. the signing created great expectations for the player, who cost 31.5 million euros, a fairly high figure at the time, and 12 goals were not enough to continue in Spain.
Real Madrid opted for a young Colombian but once he arrived in Spain he dedicated himself to going from loan to loan until his contract ended without playing a single minute with Real Madrid.
It cost the Blaugrana team 17 million euros to get the French player, but the result was not as expected. He played 31 games with Barcelona and went free to Olympique de Marseille.
Real Madrid had a great squad in the 2015-16 season, with a solid defensive line and a couple of players per position, but they still wanted to sign the Brazilian, who ended up being quite criticized during his time as a Real Madrid player.
The Brazilian was playing for Cruzeiro when Madrid took notice of him. 13 million later, the Brazilian was never at the expected level and played less than 10 games with the white club.
Better known for a song than for his game, the Nigerian convinced Barcelona during the Atlanta Olympic Games but never performed. He ended up playing just over 20 games.
A great signing for Atlético de Madrid, who took him out of Galatasaray for 13 million euros and four seasons later (and having given the best years he was going to give in his entire career) he went to FC Barcelona for 34. Already in Barcelona never had a place in a team full of stars (it had to compete for the position with MSN) and it went unnoticed.
Probably one of the worst signings in the history of La Liga. He wasn’t Madrid’s main objective, but given the lack of time, the Whites decided to get hold of him and he ended up playing 78 minutes.
