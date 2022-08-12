The great rivalry that exists between both teams has not prevented some players from wearing both jackets, being classified as traitors.

Here are ten footballers who have played for both institutions:

One more reason for the hatred between both institutions to grow.

After seven seasons with the auriazules, he left for Necaxa and after a brief passage through the River Plate from Argentina, visited the cream-blue jacket for two seasons with 13 goals in 74 duels.

Due to his high level with 92 goals in 195 games, he went to Europe with Atletico Madridbut his return to Mexico was with the Eagles, where he scored 40 goals in 78 matches.

The one from Chetumal was also formed in Pedregal, where he won two Leagues in 2009 and 2011, to later join scratched Y Xolosuntil he landed in the Nest in 2020.

After 104 goals in 200 games, he went to Spain with the Atletico Madrid Y real Madridwhere he wrote his name in gold letters.

However, his return to Aztec soil was with the America in 1992-93, adding 18 points in 35 games and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.

His dream was to go to Europe and he went to benfica Portugal, where he did not have a good time, controversially returning to America even though he had mentioned that he would never play with them for the love of Blue and Gold.

However, it was only a firecracker that passed through Coapa at night, apart from that he had to stop playing due to suffering a thrombosis.

The goalkeeper was signed by the America in 1999, being a figure during the five years that he covered the posts.

The Aztec World Cup player has explained several times that until now he has been accused of betraying the Auriazul club. He played with azulcrema for three and a half years.

He returned to Mexico with tecosbut was taken to the Nido in 2012, reaping great successes by winning two Leagues and two Concachampions, being well remembered by the fans.

The 1994 World Cup player landed in Ciudad Universitaria at the end of his career, where he finally hung up his gloves.