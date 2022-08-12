This Saturday will be the Capital Classic between Pumas and America in the University Olympic Stadiumwhere the pride and prestige of being number one in Mexico City will be at stake.
The great rivalry that exists between both teams has not prevented some players from wearing both jackets, being classified as traitors.
Here are ten footballers who have played for both institutions:
The striker was a figure of National Universityreaching a sub-championship and a scoring title, however, in an incredible way, he was controversially transferred to the Eaglessomething that not even he wanted, but in the end, he ended up playing in the Nido, winning two Leagues, a Cup and a Champion of Champions, as well as three scoring titles.
One more reason for the hatred between both institutions to grow.
The onetime captain of the Mexican national team began his career with Cougarslifting the league for the 1990-91 season, as well as a CONCACAF Champions Cup in 1989.
After seven seasons with the auriazules, he left for Necaxa and after a brief passage through the River Plate from Argentina, visited the cream-blue jacket for two seasons with 13 goals in 74 duels.
One of the most controversial hirings, since the current TV Azteca commentator was trained in Ciudad Universitaria and won a CONCACAF Champions League and Cup, as well as two scoring titles.
Due to his high level with 92 goals in 195 games, he went to Europe with Atletico Madridbut his return to Mexico was with the Eagles, where he scored 40 goals in 78 matches.
The left back is one of the most recent cases, since he arrived a few years ago at Americadespite the negativity of the azulcrema fans, however, has more than fulfilled and is immovable in his position.
The one from Chetumal was also formed in Pedregal, where he won two Leagues in 2009 and 2011, to later join scratched Y Xolosuntil he landed in the Nest in 2020.
Another of the great betrayals came from the considered best Mexican player in history, who took his first steps at Universidad Nacional, winning two league titles in 1977 and 1981, as well as a CONCACAF Champions Cup and an Inter-American Cup.
After 104 goals in 200 games, he went to Spain with the Atletico Madrid Y real Madridwhere he wrote his name in gold letters.
However, his return to Aztec soil was with the America in 1992-93, adding 18 points in 35 games and a CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The Chilean gave very good results when he was with the university team, with 18 goals and five assists in 32 duels.
His dream was to go to Europe and he went to benfica Portugal, where he did not have a good time, controversially returning to America even though he had mentioned that he would never play with them for the love of Blue and Gold.
However, it was only a firecracker that passed through Coapa at night, apart from that he had to stop playing due to suffering a thrombosis.
The Archer of Christ started in the ranks of the National University in the 1984-85 season, remaining six years in Pedregal until he went seven years to Veracruz and two to Necaxa.
The goalkeeper was signed by the America in 1999, being a figure during the five years that he covered the posts.
The midfielder was also born in Ciudad Universitaria, where he played for five years, until in an incredible way he joined the ranks of Coapa, quickly being classified as a traitor.
The Aztec World Cup player has explained several times that until now he has been accused of betraying the Auriazul club. He played with azulcrema for three and a half years.
The Argentine had a step with the Cougars in 2007 and 2008, until he went to Brazil with the flamingo and returned to Argentina with River Plate.
He returned to Mexico with tecosbut was taken to the Nido in 2012, reaping great successes by winning two Leagues and two Concachampions, being well remembered by the fans.
The goalkeeper raised two leagues and two Champion of Champions with the Americaas well as three CONCACAF Champions Cups and one Inter-American Cup.
The 1994 World Cup player landed in Ciudad Universitaria at the end of his career, where he finally hung up his gloves.
Other players who have worn the azulcremas and auriazules colors are Joseph Louis Salgado, Rafael Marquez Lugo, Efrain Juarez, Emilio Orrantia, Raul Salinas, Montezuma Serratus, Leonel Lopez Y Anthony DeNigris.
