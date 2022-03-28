The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport launched a new initiative entitled “Plastic Materials for the Fares of the Trip by Public Transport Buses”, as part of its continuous efforts to enhance the public transport sector’s contribution to consolidating the foundations of sustainable life in the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi and adopting innovative initiatives that are consistent with the visions of the wise leadership and the national agenda to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in implementation of the policy of single-use plastics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which works on

Launch of a catalyst-based plastic bottle recovery system.

This initiative allows users of public transportation to obtain free transportation on public buses by handing over empty plastic bottles and converting them into points used to pay the trip fares on the buses, in cooperation with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center “Tadweer”, and the company “Dgrade”, which specializes in recycling plastic materials and transforming them into different industries in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner. The empty plastic bottles are deposited in “Dgrade” machines and get paid for them

Bottles are awarded points for each plastic bottle, as this initiative aims to increase recycling rates in cooperation between the relevant strategic partners.

This balance can be accumulated and transferred to a personal “busette” card, which allows customers to pay the trip fare through the automated payment system available on public transport buses, where the system calculates the value of the required trip and automatically deducts it from the stored cash value

Inside the card in the automatic collection machines installed at the entrances and exits of buses. In the first phase, a device will be provided at the main bus station in Abu Dhabi city, to replace empty plastic containers with vouchers containing point balances. Rotation will be provided support

What is necessary in the process of collecting these plastic bottles from the main bus station and transporting them to the treatment facility designated for them, to be dealt with according to the best sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

The center indicated that the points are calculated in the following form, each small bottle of 600 ml or less is equal to (1) point, while a large bottle of more than 600 ml is equal to (2) points. Each point is equivalent to 10 fils, meaning that (10) points are equivalent to (1) dirham. has

The Integrated Transport Center has prepared all the details, requirements, and instructions for this initiative, and clarified the mechanism for collecting points and highlighting them, along with the devices designated for depositing empty bottles.

The Integrated Transport Center explained that this initiative aims to promote a culture of sustainability emanating from the vision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Integrated Transport Center for a better life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to support environmental sustainability in the emirate, in addition to encouraging individuals to use public transport.

By utilizing the earned points as a credit to pay the trip fare.

In addition, the initiative “Plastics for the Fares of the Trip by Public Transport Buses” is an example of cooperation between the Integrated Transport Center and strategic partners in the public and private sectors to support the state’s policies towards reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment

Supporting recycling operations, encouraging the reuse of resources, and giving public transport users rewards for their responsible behavior, in a way that promotes the dissemination of a culture of sustainability and increases the role of society in preserving the environment and adopting an environmentally friendly lifestyle in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Integrated Transport Center looks forward to the community’s interaction with this initiative, and to express opinions and ideas that promote a culture of environmental sustainability. The center will measure the impact of this experience on society and the extent of interaction of public bus users with it, with the aim of developing a future plan that enables

Expanding the scope of the initiative’s work to include other regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

For its part, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi pointed to the importance of the initiative as a model for recovering and recycling plastic bottles. It confirmed that it is working with its partners in the public and private sectors to launch an integrated system to retrieve plastic bottles from major sales outlets and other locations.

They will be identified in addition to encouraging initiatives to collect these bottles from homes in a manner based on incentives / incentives.



