From: Michelle Anskeit

If you're desperately looking for shooting stars on the night of December 14th to December 15th, we've got you covered.

Every year in December it's called: Shooting Star Night! This not only occurs with the Perseids in summer, but also with the so-called Geminids in cold December.

And every time the natural spectacle is around the corner, your friends and all the media are happy to report about it. Hey, we ourselves have one on the occasion of the Perseids in August Quiz created for you so you can see if the stars are in your favor.

If you're lucky, you'll be able to see the Perseid meteor shower in the sky in mid-August. © IMAGO/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Despite all the hustle and bustle, the sober truth is that you often, despite your best efforts almost like these photos of a solar eclipse rather… See nothing. I saw one myself years ago and was so excited that I tried again and again over the next few years and fell asleep before I saw another shooting star.

But because we don't want you to be disappointed again, we have collected a few shooting stars ourselves that you can definitely see!

1. Like the shooting stars that fly by when you type the word “shooting stars” into the search bar on Google:

Try simply typing the word “shooting stars” into Google and see what happens! © Google

2. Or if you are still playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and there is a shooting star night on your island:

In Animal Crossing on the Nintendo Switch, you can search for shooting stars and craft a magic wand. © Nintendo

3. If you search for the shooting star emoji on your phone keyboard:

Looks almost like “Laura’s Star”. ©Apple

4. If you can solve this picture puzzle:

Well, can you guess what it says here? © Apple / YAY Images / IMAGO / blickwinkel / IMAGO

5. When you watch a cartoon where someone just got hit in the head with an anvil:

6. If you're gluing a little tail to your cinnamon stars this Christmas:

These shooting stars are also really tasty! © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

7. Or if you'd better buy a suitable cookie cutter straight away:

We have a lot of these at home too! © Panthermedia / IMAGO

8. If you or the neighborhood hangs shooting stars in your window as Christmas decorations:

Super beautiful and almost as good as real shooting stars! © Shotshop / IMAGO

9. And while we're on the subject: If you drink one too many mulled wine at the Christmas market, you'll definitely see shooting stars:

Cheers and all! © wolterfoto/Imago

10. And of course if you bang against a wall while still slightly drunk the next day:

