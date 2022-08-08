Two vessels departed the country this Monday (8.8.2022), transporting corn and soybeans, destined for Italy and Turkey.

Since Ukraine reopened its ports last week, 10 ships with grain for export have departed the country. This Monday (8.Aug.2022), two vessels, transporting corn and soybeans, left the country.

The vessel Sacura, which departed Pivdennyi, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy. Arizona, which left Chornomorsk, is transporting 48,458 tonnes of corn to Iskenderun, Turkey.

Russia, the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 to reopen Ukrainian ports in order to free the flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Since the war began on February 24, more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been blocked by Russian forces.

According to Reuters, around 243,000 tonnes of maize have left Ukraine since the ports reopened. Another 11,000 tons of soybeans, 6,000 tons of sunflower oil and 45,000 tons of sunflower meal left the country in the meantime.

“The seaport of Pivdennyi is already part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Today Sacura left the port, then later Arizona, which in turn left the port of Chornomorsk, joined her. There are almost 60 thousand tons of cargo on board. Let’s keep working!”wrote the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in his profile on social networks.

Polarnet, which departed Ukraine last Friday (5.Aug.2022), arrived at its final destination in Derince, Turkey, this Monday (8.Aug). His arrival marks the first shipment by a Ukrainian ship since exports resumed. The information was celebrated by Kubrakov on Twitter.

“Polarnet has arrived at the port of Türkiye! Other ships will arrive at destination ports in the coming days. It is a positive market signal to the world and a perfect example of how the Black Sea Grains Initiative works due to the support of the United Nations and Turkey.”said.