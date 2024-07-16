The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi has launched 10 service initiatives, within three social programs it announced since the beginning of July, to support the growth of the Emirati family and protect children from all types of abuse. This comes within the framework of the department’s work to build an integrated and cohesive society and ensure the establishment of distinguished standards of living for all its members, most notably contributing to the start of a stable married life that leads to building cohesive families that continue the path of comprehensive and sustainable renaissance.

The new initiatives include the establishment and operation of the Abu Dhabi Child Centre to support the child protection system in the emirate, the Easy Marriage Advance Initiative, the Maternity Leave Support Initiative for female workers in the private sector, the Home Visit Service Initiative to support new fathers and mothers, initiatives that provide rental assistance to newly married citizens, an initiative to deduct an amount from the value of the housing loan for each additional child in the family starting from the fourth to the sixth child, an initiative to extend the repayment period of housing loans starting from the fourth to the sixth child, within specific criteria and conditions, the Medim Model for women’s weddings, the Medim Centre for Family Preparation, in addition to the Medim Advantages and Benefits Card.

The department explained that the “Child Centre” in Abu Dhabi will provide integrated services dedicated to protecting children and ensuring their rights, while ensuring the care of children at risk and their families.

The department pointed out that the Easy Marriage Advance Initiative aims to encourage young people who are about to get married to ease the costs, by providing a financial advance without interest or fees to citizen employees who are about to get married in the public and private sectors, while the maternity leave support initiative for female workers in the private sector aims to increase the maternity period to 90 days, to ensure sufficient time for rest and care of the newborn. The home visit service initiative will also provide support to new parents during the first weeks of motherhood, with the aim of supporting the parents’ well-being and monitoring the child’s growth and development.

She pointed out that the initiative to provide rental assistance to newly married couples will provide temporary annual assistance to newly married citizens who have met the requirements of the extended model for women’s weddings, and have a complete application to obtain a housing benefit, by providing temporary financial support for a maximum period of four years, to rent a house according to specific conditions. The initiative will also apply to deduct an amount from the value of the housing loan, for the fourth, fifth and sixth child, according to specific conditions and without changing the original repayment period of the loan, while the initiative to extend the repayment period of housing loans will allow reducing the value of the monthly installments by extending the repayment period to nine years, for a period of three years for each additional child, starting from the fourth child to the sixth child.

The department stated that the model of moderate weddings for women consists of three types: individual weddings, group weddings, and consecutive weddings.

Family support

Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, stressed that the initiatives of the Family Growth Support Program represent a leap forward in the journey of initiatives launched by the Department of Community Development in cooperation with partners, and reflect the efforts aimed at enhancing the unification of efforts and working in a team spirit to provide a decent life for all, stressing that Abu Dhabi is a city that supports children, empowers youth, and is family-friendly. From this standpoint, we affirm our commitment to supporting young people who are about to get married, by providing a supportive system that enables them to establish a stable family, in the belief in the importance of the family in building society, and keenness to support parents and overcome all the challenges they face in raising their children, which reflects our belief that the family is the basic building block for creating a responsible society that continues the path of renaissance and preserves the national gains achieved.