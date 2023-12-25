There were loud farewells, highly celebrated adaptations, long-awaited returns and of course new productions that did not disappoint. It is difficult to choose from so much on offer (platforms are increasingly producing more), but if you search you can find titles that manage to keep the viewer hooked in front of the screen for several hours. Zombies, religious fanatics, rookie cops and desperate millionaires gathered in 2023. Which characters caught you? We encourage you to choose your favorite series at the end of the article.

What seemed to be another story about a family of rich, unbearable idiots ends up becoming one of the best series in history. Because 'Succession' is Shakespeare, and Freud, and Saturn devouring his children, and a father who is a beast because he destroys everything around him, and children who have only learned to love him through fear. 'Succession', furthermore, is a group of extraordinary actors, very tight direction, very acidic black humor and a script that leads you to a final season that rewrites all the rules of television.

The annual British harvest continues to offer, under the BBC label, the best of the season, with the incentive that the sessions usually have just the right episodes, without filler material or bland transition episodes. 'Blue Lights' is a delight whose greatest draw is its elaborate characters and the relationship between them, well defended by a cast that draws powerful attention in an audiovisual panorama in which less and less care is taken about the interpretations and evolution of the roles. in action, here focused on a group of probationary police officers who patrol the streets of Belfast, with the dangers that this entails for political reasons.

If each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way, the Puig Baró family is unhappy in every possible way. And the Javis address the reasons for that unhappiness and its consequences over three decades in 'The Messiah', combining aliens, religious fanaticism, abuse, raves, YouTube, Donen, Lanthimos, Jefferson Airplane and Cecilia, ingredients that could have given as The result is a concoction but, in the hands of the Javis and with the right proportions, it becomes an explosive and perfect cocktail.

Monumental, very uncomfortable and with a bitter humor, 'The Messiah' will be the first Spanish series to be screened at Sundance.

Nobody expects that behind an apparently simple premise – Ana has decided to leave her job as an assistant to a successful artist, to search for her own identity – there will be a series that wants to make you think so much, with the purpose of questioning the way that we relate to and the issues to which we give importance. She plays with absurd humor, anticipates dilemmas that we will soon face and uses double meanings in a really witty way. Álvaro Carmona, who already surprised with 'People Talking', once again proposes a fiction based on encounters in which special effects are camouflaged in conversations. An unexpected surprise.

'The Last of Us' destroys all the prejudices that could exist when adapting a zombie video game. Closer to the psychological drama than to the action film, this post-apocalyptic story is captivating, stopping in a 'flashback' to delve into the origin of Joel and Ellie or with a digression such as the unexpected love story between two men, which broke the hearts of the men. viewers in the third chapter. The charisma of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and the elegance behind the cameras of Ali Abbasi, author of the superb 'Border' and 'Holy Spider', contribute to the success of an unpredictable and memorable series.

Rian Johnson, creator of the 'Daggers in the Back' franchise, is responsible for this fiction, full of wit and humor, which can be seen in titles like 'Colombo'. In it, Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie, a carefree and carefree woman capable of detecting lies in the words of others. The action begins by showing the viewer the crime of each chapter – here we already know from the beginning who the murderer is – and then jumps back in time and introduces Charlie herself into the story, revealing her relationship with the victim, the executioner. and the gallery of characters who tell each story, focusing on their investigations until they find the culprit of the events. A procedural delight that twists and changes to break the viewer's expectations.

“I'm lazy when Fridays come.” This is what Esperanza Pedreño's character says in 'Poquita fe', the Movistar Plus + comedy series created by Pepón Montero and Juan Maidagán. 12 episodes (one for each month of the year) in which we meet José Ramón and Berta, an ordinary and cool couple who remind us how mundane it is to live. In this routine fueled by conformism and dissatisfaction, memorable characters and comic situations sneak in that develop a manner so recognizable that sometimes your smile freezes. Ingenious, agile and with a somewhat austere (not to say proudly shabby) image, 'Poquita fe' is the most earthly series of the year.

Disney trembles. The accounts are not working out with Marvel. Superheroes play and the future of mainstream audiovisuals lies in video games and oriental culture. 'One Piece', the great manga, the brutal anime, has become universal enough to hit the table. With an inspired casting, diverse and inclusive, naturally, the popular comic, the work of mangaka Eiichiro Oda, who has participated in the production as an advisor, has given rise to one of the hits of the year. The live-action adaptation of the misdeeds of Luffy and company, filmed in English to increase its internationalization, maintains the spirit of the original material and has introduced suggestive changes to benefit the narrative. The result has convinced scholars and laymen alike. A good pirate adventure full of surprises and endearing characters.

John Wilson, an endearing gafapasta from Brooklyn, has spent three seasons trying to understand the human race, but the real one. You will find dozens of incredibly special people wielding their cameras, with one thing in common: no problem showing their lives and their oddities, proud in front of the camera and far from the condescending gaze of the viewer who most resembles Wilson: well-read, film buff, informed and with an educated sense of the ridiculous and the tacky from which Wilson's protagonists have completely freed themselves. In front of the screen, and after a first laugh, we discover that there is something very deep that connects us with them.

A series about Elizabeth II of England that far transcends a story about monarchies, one of those that the British create beautifully. It talks about the last 80 years of the 20th century and the first 20 of the 21st century in Great Britain, its history and its people. All told with an exquisite style, a fabulous setting and top-notch performances. More than a history class, it is a life lesson.