The Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, Eng. Mattar Al Tayer, revealed the intention to operate 10 self-driving taxis by the end of this year, during his presentation of the most important developments in all areas of life in Dubai through the adoption of flexible policies. Continuously developing city facilities and services and taking advantage of new modes such as self-driving mobility.

Al Tayer said during a keynote speech on the first day of the World Government Summit that Dubai aims to convert 25% of trips to self-driving means of transportation by 2030, and that ten self-driving taxis will be operated in partnership with GMCruise by the end of 2023.

Al Tayer gave a brief overview of the history of urban planning for the Emirate. He said that since the late founder of modern Dubai, God willing, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, launched the first urban plan for the Emirate of Dubai in 1960, the population of Dubai has multiplied 80 times and the area of ​​the urban area has increased 170 times between and 2021, which is considered a record for the growth of cities

He stressed that the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 is the seventh plan for the emirate, with an inspiring vision for Dubai to be the best city for life in the world by achieving the new vision for the urban future of Dubai that the Dubai government seeks to achieve.