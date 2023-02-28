Finally, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai revealed its intention to operate 10 self-driving taxis in Dubai during the current year, doubling the number announced during the past year, as the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Eng. Matar Al Tayer, announced the adoption of transportation technologies. Smart Taxi in the taxi sector, and the operation of 10 vehicles during the coming months, within the framework of the Authority’s implementation of the flexible plans and policies adopted in the continuous development of the city’s facilities and services, and the application of advanced and sustainable urban planning strategies.

Last year, the authority announced its intention to operate five self-driving “cruise” vehicles experimentally, and also confirmed its work on preparing the high-resolution geographical maps required for the work of smart vehicles in the Business Bay and Downtown areas, to be added to the “Jumeirah-1” area, in which maps were completed since last july.

Al Tayer said that Dubai aims to convert 25% of trips to self-driving means of transportation by 2030, confirming the operation of 10 self-driving taxis in partnership with GMCruise by the end of this year, but he did not indicate details of additional locations where smart taxis can be operated. .

The authority had presented the “Cruise” vehicle, which traveled about 50,000 miles in passenger transport in San Francisco, during the GITEX International Exhibition in Dubai, announcing that “Cruise” is the first company in the world to obtain approvals to operate self-driving vehicles as taxis within the activity. Commercial sector.

And she stated that passengers of smart taxis will download the application and pay for the trip like any other taxi service, noting that the vehicle operates without a driver inside to monitor its performance, as there is a glass separator between the self-driving cabin and the passenger compartment at the back, in order to prevent any possibility of tampering with the driving systems. or leash.

According to the authority, the operation of the vehicles during the trial phase will be with the presence of a driver inside the vehicle to monitor performance and encourage passengers to try it.

Cruise’s self-driving vehicle is the first all-electric vehicle and is currently used in Cruise’s commercial fleet of autonomous vehicles in San Francisco.

It is noteworthy that the authority announced in 2019 the legislation that regulates the trial operations of self-driving vehicles, in accordance with Dubai Executive Council Resolution No. Experiment with this type of vehicle.

Mattar Al Tayer:

“Dubai aims to convert 25% of trips to self-driving transportation by 2030.”