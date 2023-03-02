Translated by: Azza Youssef

The travel experience gives the joy of exploring new places and cultures as well as the feeling of joy and change of atmosphere. The Canadian Travel website provides a list of safe tourist destinations that women can visit on their own:

1- Helsinki:

Finland is known for its safety, low crime rate, and gender equality, and although the capital, Helsinki, is a bustling city, it is comfortable and safe to walk around during the evening without feeling any fear.

2- Stockholm:

You can visit the Scandinavian city without worry, as the Swedish people are civilized, open-minded and fluent in English, and the capital is a mixture of tradition and modernity.

3- Tokyo:

While the Japanese capital is a vast and very crowded metropolis, it is one of the safest places for female tourists traveling alone, as it has pink train cars designated for them, and the safety index is high.

4- Sydney:

The city of Sydney, Australia, is vibrant and safe, which makes it an ideal destination for women, and every solo traveler should include it in her list of choices.

5- Reykjavik:

Iceland won the title of the most peaceful country in the world in 2008, as it has high levels of safety, so female travelers can safely roam alone even during the evening, and Iceland does not have an army because it is not exposed to any potential dangers.

6- Vancouver

A scenic tourist destination with abundant nature and a friendly population, according to the data, Canada has one of the lowest domestic crime rates, which reflects well the general attitude towards women.

7- Madrid:

In the southern European region, we find the Spanish capital, Madrid, opening its arms to female travelers to find safety and enjoy museums, touring and flamenco shows.

8- Lisbon

A charming city in Portugal known for its stunning architecture, delicious cuisine, and almost non-existent violent crime, making it an excellent destination for solo female travelers.

9- Vienna

One of the safest European cities for single female tourists, and includes about 100 museums.

10- Dublin

A warm and traditional Irish city, the people are friendly and have a great sense of humour, so women can stroll its historic streets without worry.