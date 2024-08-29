Private schools have obligated school bus operators to comply with the requirements of the guideline approved by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

The guide includes 10 rules to ensure the safety of children on buses, and defines the responsibilities of the driver and supervisor.

The Integrated Transport Centre has provided a safety system for school transport, to enable parents to follow up on their children’s student trips.

In detail, the guide showed that the 10 rules include “danger zone,” “crossing the road,” “parent zone,” “wait in a safe place,” “role model,” “check seat belt type,” “do not disturb driver,” “warn driver,” “do not overtake,” and “unattended child.”

He explained that the “danger zone” is the area around the bus within 10 steps (five metres on all sides of the bus), avoiding entering the bus driver’s blind spot, and directing the student to walk to the edge of the crosswalk.

Parents should also make sure to pick up the child on the side of the road where he is dropped off, and not across the road, as the child may be so excited to see his parents after school that he rushes across the road and forgets the safety rules.

He pointed out that when waiting for the next bus, the chosen waiting point should be safe and away from the edge of the road. Students should arrive at least five minutes early to avoid the danger that may arise from rushing. The same rules should be applied if the student is with one of his parents, in terms of ensuring that the correct practices are followed in loading and unloading the student, such as not walking with the child across the middle of the road just because he is holding his hand, and discussing safety rules with him, and practicing them with the younger ones, to learn what to look for, look at and care about, and what to do while walking to and from the bus.

The guide stressed the necessity for the school bus to have two-buckle seat belts in all front passenger seats, such as the front seats behind the driver, and the middle seat in the last row. The driver’s seat must also be equipped with a three-buckle seat belt, and not to disturb the driver (it is recommended to teach students the importance of not disturbing the bus driver), talk to him calmly, and follow instructions inside the bus, in addition to warning students not to rush at the bus entrance to avoid any risks, and to sit in the seats, and maintain clear paths, to ensure the safety of students, especially when the bus stops suddenly.

In the driver warning rule, the guide indicated that he must turn on his flashers when there is a potential danger threatening the safety of the child when entering or exiting the bus, as the use of this sign is a direct instruction to the student to prevent approaching.

He added that the “no overtaking” rule means that the driver must follow a specific set of rules, including not exceeding the speed of the bus by 80 km/h, not overtaking any school bus while loading or unloading students, not overtaking any vehicle or changing lanes in school areas, in addition to requiring a parent to receive younger children immediately after they are dropped off the school bus. The driver may return students to school if no one comes to receive them upon their return home, under the responsibility of the parents.

The guide confirmed that the bus driver’s responsibilities include inspecting the buses daily before driving, checking the lights, tires, the exterior of the bus and seats, reporting any failure to the operator, ensuring that the bus is empty and that all students have left it at the end of each trip, and at the final drop-off point at the end of each work shift or at the end of the day.

The driver’s responsibilities also include ensuring that first aid equipment and fire extinguishers are on the bus. In the event of any wrong behaviors being observed, the school administration and the school transportation official must be officially notified, and the bus entrances, exits and corridors – including emergency exits – must be clear of any obstacles before the trip begins. The bus must be prepared well in advance of the student boarding, especially ensuring its cleanliness and controlling the internal temperature, setting the air conditioning to 24-21 degrees Celsius depending on the weather, not driving the bus at a speed exceeding the legal limit specified for each road, and not stopping at intersections, crossroads, pedestrian crossings and places not designated for buses.

Responsibilities include ensuring that students cross the street and alleys – when boarding or disembarking the bus – at stops outside the school, stopping the vehicle in a manner parallel to the sidewalk and in authorized places, operating the flashing signals (front and rear), opening the side “stop” signal arm, using signs or markings on the rear frame of the bus, such as the “Bus is Empty” sign and hanging it in the required manner on the rear window, and using modern technical procedures and devices to ensure that children leave the bus, which reduces student forgetfulness incidents, such as the Mate Check Child device that sounds an alarm when the driver removes the bus ignition key, and it can also be stopped remotely through a key in the back of the bus.

The guide also obliges the driver not to allow any student to leave the bus from any place other than the designated drop-off point, except upon written instructions from the school, to maintain clean clothing and wear the official uniform when on duty, to present the school bus driver’s license to authorized inspectors upon request, to refrain from anything that distracts him – including eating, drinking or using the phone while driving the bus – and not to drive or continue driving the vehicle in the event of fatigue, and to inform the person in charge at the workplace of this, and to work to limit unnecessary operation of the bus engine while stopping around schools to reduce emissions and improve air quality around the school, taking into account the safety of the student, the internal temperature, and other exceptions that require the engine to be operated for an additional period.

The guide indicated that the school bus supervisor has several responsibilities, including ensuring that all students are seated during the trip, fastening seat belts in seats that have belts, not allowing anyone to sit in the middle seat of the back row, ensuring that the bus is empty of students at the end of each trip and upon arrival at the end point, ensuring that only designated students board the bus and that no others board without the supervisor and school transportation coordinator knowing about it, verifying the lists of students using the school bus daily, and at each shift, to know their attendance and absence from the daily trip, and ensuring immediate response and sustainability of information in emergency situations.

Responsibilities include ensuring that the guardian or representative of each student under the age of 11 is present to receive them at the arrival point, informing the school if they are not present, in preparation for returning them to school after transporting the rest of the students to their destinations, respecting the student and treating them in a manner that preserves their dignity, dealing professionally and reporting any misconduct (in the event that any wrong behavior is observed, the school administration and the school transportation official are officially informed about it), ensuring that the entrances, exits and aisles of the bus are clear, assisting in evacuating the bus in emergency cases, ensuring that the instructions of the manufacturers of bus seats designated for transporting nursery children under the age of four are followed, not eating, drinking or using the phone while students are on the bus, and spreading the culture of traffic safety.

The guide also obliges the supervisor to assist the driver during the trip, maintain order, supervise the loading and unloading of students at various stops, know and understand the appropriate action in the event of an emergency, or the need to evacuate the bus, principles of effective communication with students and parents, skills to effectively manage students on the bus, relevant regulatory requirements to enable students to enter and exit the bus safely, first aid procedures, and procedures to be followed immediately and effectively in the event of major or minor accidents, or in the event of health problems occurring while supervising the bus.

Centralized system

The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre stated that the school transport safety system consists of a central system and smart applications available to parents, educational institutions, school transport operators, drivers and bus supervisors, enabling school transport authorities to monitor students’ journeys, school bus movements, and communicate with them instantly on the road, which enhances the level of trust and reassurance among students’ parents, and increases the ability of the competent authorities to respond quickly to emergencies, and quickly reach the bus accurately, which raises the levels of security and safety, noting that the application will be available to all schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He pointed out that the system enables the supervisor to record the student’s boarding and disembarking from the bus, submit a report on the status of the school trip, and place any notes in the smart system about any emergency during the trip, while follow-up is done through the control center, in addition to providing accurate data that supports the planning, implementation and development of strategic projects aimed at enhancing the security and safety of students, and improving the quality of school transport services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“Salama” application

The Integrated Transport Centre has provided the “Salama” smart application, which enables parents of students in private and partnership schools to follow up on students’ trips.

The application provides the feature of tracking students’ journeys and school bus movements in real time, enabling parents to communicate directly with bus supervisors and operators.

The application features include knowing the status and details of the current school trips, the departure time and direction of each trip, the time the student gets on or off the bus, with the feature of reporting the student’s absence, in addition to knowing the expected arrival time to school or home, sending notifications via the application before the bus arrives at a certain time, providing the details of the driver and supervisor, and the ability to communicate directly with the supervisor and operators.