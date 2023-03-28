Migrant girl rescued; she was taken by two drunk men in a truck, in Chihuahua

Journalists denounce “black campaign” against them, in Baja California

Mexico City.-A fire at the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, left at least 10 dead migrants.

According to the first reports, the migrants were being held at the facilities.

The causes of the fire at the INM, located in front of the Municipal Presidency, near the Rio Grande, are unknown.

Elements of the Fire Department, as well as Rescue and Red Cross paramedics, went to the place.

It was unofficially indicated that there are also another dozen injured.

The authorities have not released official information until 11:00 p.m.

#reported #dead #fire #INM #Chihuahua